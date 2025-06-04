In the nearly two months since The White Lotus Season 3 ended, the show has remained relevant as fans obsessed over some perceived behind-the-scenes drama among the cast. At the center of all the speculation was Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, the two co-stars who played passionate lovers on the show, but seemed strangely distant since it premiered. Most notably, fans noticed the actors did not follow one another on Instagram.

After months of gossip, Goggins and Wood finally got together to break down everything in a June 4 Variety interview. First and foremost, Goggins cleared up that there’s only love between Wood and himself. “There is no feud,” Goggins said. “I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me ... She’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

So, then, what was going on with the actors unfollowing one another? Goggins explained that because he struggles so much with goodbyes, he’s always distanced himself from his closest co-stars after completing meaningful projects. And The White Lotus was especially close to his heart due to his personal history with Thailand.

“I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

“Judge me or don’t. I don’t give a f*ck what you think,” Goggins added. “This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that’s what I needed to do for me to process all of this.”

For her part, Wood refrained from trying to correct the narrative for fear her words would be misconstrued. “Eventually I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing,” Wood said. “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a sh*te about Instagram.”