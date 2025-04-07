This White Lotus Season 3 Finale Plot Hole Has Fans Confused

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the White Lotus Season 3 finale.

The last episode of The White Lotus’ Thailand season may have finally solved that central murder mystery, but not everything was wrapped up so neatly. From deadly smoothies to shady wire transfers, there are still some lingering questions. But it was one scene in particular that left viewers most confused.

Just like past iterations, the very last moment of the season showed all the (surviving) resort guests sailing back to their everyday lives, having been fundamentally changed by their eventful vacations. But something felt a bit off about everyone’s temperament in this moment. As fans pointed out on social media, everyone seemed way too cheery for a group of people who had literally just been in the midst of a lethal shootout.

The most glaring personality anomaly of all was Belinda and her son Zion, who were all smiles when waving goodbye to Thailand (except for a brief pang of guilt in Belinda for abandoning Pornchai). Sure, the millions of dollars now in their bank account is something to celebrate, but the series had already shown us Zion was at his lowest thinking his mom had been killed right before this moment where we see him beaming from ear to ear. The final episode made it a point to constantly remind viewers that all the guests were checking out the day of the shootout, so it would have only been a few hours at most for Zion to go from severe trauma to a chill, no-problems-in-the-world bro.

The boat scene showed that at least Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn were somewhat perturbed by the shooting they were caught in the middle of (though only through wistful glances), but you’d imagine pretty much everyone would still be shaken up by a mass shooting, even if they weren’t on the docks when it happened.

It’s not really the most game-changing observation, but it still felt like a departure from the reality of such an event. Other moments that had some viewers scratching their heads from the finale included Chloe’s nonchalance (or perhaps, simple obliviousness) to her friend Chelsea’s death, and the Ratliff family’s apparent ignorance toward Lochlan’s near-death experience at the hand of their father.

There’s also still the question of White Lotus arch-villain Greg’s next move. Here’s hoping Season 4 has all the answers fans are looking for.