HBO is keeping the vacation going. Weeks before the premiere of the third season of The White Lotus, the network gave its twisty wanderlust series an early renewal. So of course, the big question now is where the next destination will be — and who will be taking the trip? Thankfully, creator Mike White has helped narrow down some options for the first query with his previous remarks about the show’s future.

The White Lotus scored its Season 4 pickup on Jan. 22, about three weeks before the show had even begun airing its third season. The early vote of confidence from HBO indicates a pretty promising future for the series. It might even mean The White Lotus could continue long enough to fulfill White’s dream of featuring every continent, an important tidbit that may clue fans in on next season’s setting.

As you await your next luxuriously mysterious vacation to another White Lotus Resort, here’s everything to know about Season 4 so far.

Could The White Lotus Be Headed Down Under?

Back in the summer of 2023, White expressed his interest in exploring a new continent with each season of The White Lotus. “My dream would be to hit every continent,” the showrunner said at a press conference in Sydney, Australia. As a nod to the location, he went on to all but confirm a future Australian-set season: “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

So, Australia could be the next destination. But then again, there’s also South America, Africa, and Antarctica that remain unexplored. Although, we can probably rule out Antarctica, right?

Will Previous Cast Members Return?

The White Lotus is known for focusing on brand-new ensemble casts each season, but there does always tend to be a familiar face in the crowd. In Season 2, Jennifer Coolidge reprised her first-season role as Tanya McQuaid. And in Season 3, Natasha Rothwell returned as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1. If the trend continues, then Season 4 is likely to include someone from a previous cast.