It’s not very often that The White Lotus has a returning guest — and that’s not too surprising considering the resort’s body count. In Season 2, Tanya McQuoid’s second stay ended in disaster. Now, Belinda Lindsey is back for Season 3, and right from the very first moments of the Thai excursion, it looked like she may suffer a similar fate as Tanya’s. However, fans now have a much more convincing theory about where Belinda’s story is headed, which ties in perfectly with both previous seasons.

Belinda’s situation in Season 3 is pretty unique — as a part of the spa’s cultural exchange program, she’s not exactly a carefree guest, but she’s also not really a full-time employee like she was back in Hawaii. Throughout the bulk of the new episodes, Belinda’s interactions are largely confined to just a few characters: her program mentor (and eventual bedroom buddy) Pornchai, the ominous ghost from her past Greg (now pretending his name is Gary), and her newly introduced son Zion.

It seems pretty clear whatever big event is about to happen with Belinda, it’s going to involve these three people in some way. And as the action has ramped up, a convincing theory has emerged about how this season will end. Don’t worry; it’s not as deadly as Tanya’s ending... although it does have some serious darkness.

HBO

The theory that’s been popping up among the fandom is that Belinda will have a full-circle arc that mirrors her Season 1 ending. The guess is that Greg, instead of killing Belinda, will use his newfound wealth from Tanya’s death to bribe the resort employee to keep his secret. Due to his relationship with Tanya, Greg is likely aware of Belinda’s dream to open her own spa, and also the fact that Tanya crushed that dream by rescinding on her promised funding.

Greg offering to pay for Belinda’s wish makes sense on so many levels. Karmically, it would be Belinda finally getting the money Tanya promised her — and it technically is Tanya’s money! Plus, it works with Greg’s penchant for keeping his hands clean of any blood (he dipped before the violence in Season 2).

HBO

There’s one more dark wrinkle to this theory: Pornchai. A lot is still unknown about this skilled masseuse. Most notably, he offered to help Belinda open her own spa in Thailand alongside him, so some fans believe his role could end up mirroring Belinda’s in Season 1. If Belinda takes Greg’s money and opens her own place, it would leave Pornchai in the same rejected, tossed-aside position that Tanya put Belinda in back in Hawaii.

However, there may be something even more devious going on with Pornchai. What if he’s secretly working with Greg? After all, we know Greg loves to hire his own covert agents to carry out his plans by ingratiating themselves with his targets. Clearly, Belinda is head-over-heels for Pornchai, and he’s planting the idea that her dream of owning a spa could become a reality. Did Greg pay him off to convince Belinda to accept his bribe?

The only thing that’s certain at this point is something is definitely going on with these three. Let’s just hope Belinda can make it out of this mess unscathed — although something tells me even if she gets her dream, it’ll come at a morally questionable price.