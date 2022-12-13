How Greg's First White Lotus Season 1 Scene Foreshadowed His Twist

One of the most surprising twists in Season 2 of The White Lotus wasn’t necessarily who got murdered or who cheated on who, but which character turned out to be the polar opposite of what fans thought. In the first season, Greg seemed like a sweetheart who fell for Tanya on a chance meeting in Hawaii, but he showed his true colors in Season 2. And now, looking back, those initial scenes are much darker than they first appeared. Even Greg’s very first scene in Season 1 of The White Lotus seems to foreshadow his evil twist.

It didn’t take long for Greg to become the most hated character in The White Lotus Season 2. The first few episodes saw a complete personality shift in him — now he was shaming Tanya’s eating, demanding she get rid of her assistant, and hiding secret shady phone calls. As the season progressed, fans realized Greg was working with Quentin to murder Tanya and take all her money, and it sure didn’t seem like this was a brand-new scheme. Going back to Season 1, there are certain clues Greg was targeting Tanya rather than genuinely romancing her that are all-too-obvious now.

Greg was first introduced in Season 1, Episode 4, when Tanya found him trying to get into her hotel room. When she questioned him, Greg said he mixed up his room number with hers. At first, the situation felt like a sweet meet-cute, but now it definitely looks like Greg was trying to break into Tanya’s room to suss out her wealth and just made up an excuse when she caught him. Or maybe he staged the whole act as a way to introduce himself to his next target.

And that’s only the first red flag. Suspiciously, Greg’s first question to Tanya is if she had any family or husband, which now seems like his way of determining if he could be the sole inheritor of her estate. Right after she responded that she’s alone, Greg asked her to dinner.

Greg also mentioned he was on one of his annual fishing trips with his buddies, who are “a good group of guys.” But these buddies are never actually seen. Could it be that they’re actually the “high-end gays” Tanya met in Sicily? Much like the hushed phone calls Greg had in Season 2, Tanya caught Greg making a shady phone call right after she met him. He can be heard telling the person on the other line that he hasn’t “dealt with” something just yet, and then seems to hastily make up the name Bob when he see Tanya listening in.

Greg’s coughing fits also seem faked upon a second viewing. They seem to only come at times when Greg wants to distance himself from Tanya, first after they slept together, and then after Tanya proposed that she buy a home in Aspen near Greg. He claimed that he could “drop dead” at any moment because of his health issues, but was still somehow able to constantly swim laps in the pool.

And the last dark tidbit about Greg in Season 1 is something creator Mike White himself pointed out. After the Season 2 finale, White pointed out Tanya’s line at the end of Season 1 that “death is the last immersive experience [she hasn’t] tried.” She said that to Greg, and he received it with a suspiciously large smile. It’s as if that statement set the wheels in motion for Greg to go pedal-to-the-metal on his murder scheme.