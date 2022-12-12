At long last, the frustrating love square between Harper, Ethan, Cameron, and Daphne came to an end in The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale, but the episode never explicitly clarified just how the entanglement untangled. However, showrunner Mike White did shed some light on the situation. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched The White Lotus Season 2 finale. It was definitely heavily suggested that Ethan and Daphne hooked up on The White Lotus, and honestly, it seemed like the affair was just what Ethan and Harper needed.

For a storyline so focused on infidelity, The White Lotus opted to keep the possible cheating between Harper and Cameron and Ethan and Daphne vague. In the penultimate episode of the season, Ethan accused Harper of hooking up with Cameron after the two retreated to a room together. In the finale, Harper confessed she kissed Cameron, but nothing more, which Ethan didn’t believe. Heartbroken, he shared his suspicions with Daphne, who then led him to a private spot on a nearby island. Viewers didn’t get to see what happened on that island, but it seemed to fix things with Ethan and Harper, because afterward Ethan finally hooked up with his wife and the spark was back.

The obvious implication is that Daphne and Ethan slept together. It may have been an act of revenge for the two spurned partners, or possibly Ethan just got tired of always having to follow the rules.

HBO

Showrunner Mike White revealed in his interview following the episode that Ethan finally letting go with Daphne was the key to saving his relationship with Harper. “Did they have some kind of little dalliance on the island, or whatever happened it allows him to let go of the jealousy that’s been brewing with him,” White said. “And it kind of brings back that first sexual charge that happens in the beginning of relationships and sometimes fades away over time. In the end, you’re like maybe what Ethan and Harper needed was a small dash of what Cameron and Daphne have.”

White didn’t outright confirm Ethan and Daphne hooked up on that island, but if you need any more convincing, there’s a particularly interesting frame in the opening credits that could be hinting at what happened.

HBO

A more interesting aspect to explore is why Daphne instigated the hookup. Some fans assumed Daphne did it to get back at Cameron for cheating, but that read doesn’t totally add up, given that Daphne admitted to cheating herself and didn’t seem to care about Cameron sleeping around earlier in the season. The more convincing take is that Daphne was hurt by Harper’s betrayal, not Cameron’s. Earlier in the season, Daphne mentioned how she finds it hard to be friends with other women, but she clearly formed a strong bond with Harper. For Harper to betray that trust by possibly hooking up with her husband may have driven Daphne to do the same thing with Harper’s husband.

Both couples left Sicily with issues, but learning to be less rigid in their relationships seemed to help both grow closer. Who’d have thought this season’s message would be that cheating can actually help a relationship?