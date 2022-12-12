Meghann Fahy fans woke up to some major emotional whiplash the morning after she stole the show in The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale. Mere hours after Daphne Sullivan’s emotional journey had all of social media gagged, the Golden Globes announced its 2023 nominees... and Fahy’s name was nowhere to be seen. With the whole internet still buzzing about her standout performance, Fahy’s 2023 Golden Globes snub stung The White Lotus fans especially hard.

After a season full of star-making turns, White Lotus fans were in agreement that Fahy was the true standout of Season 2 after the Dec. 11 finale. All season long, Fahy brought intricate layers of emotional depth to the wealthy socialite Daphne, who at first merely seemed shallow and vapid. From her morose, edible-induced talk with Harper to her sly suggestion that Cameron is not the father of her son, Fahy stunned viewers week after week with the subtlest but most telling facial expressions on television right now. And that was especially true in the finale — Daphne’s cryptic, magnetizing conversation with Ethan immediately went viral as fans heaped praise upon Fahy’s ability to communicate complex emotions with just a look.

That standout moment had basically the entire internet predicting that Fahy would be the star of awards season.

So naturally, it was a pretty big shock that she was snubbed for a major acting award the very next day, while everyone online was still in the middle of singing her praises.

Fahy may not have received any nominations, but her show sure did. Her The White Lotus Season 2 castmates Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham were all nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series categories, and the show itself is up for the Best Limited Series award.

Sadly, Fahy won’t be taking home a Golden Globe in 2023, but The White Lotus fans can still see if their other faves with a trophy when the 2023 Golden Globes air Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.