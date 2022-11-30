Aubrey Plaza Went Full Joker Mode To Prank Her White Lotus Co-Stars

Harper may feel like she’s being played during her stay at the White Lotus, but behind the scenes, Aubrey Plaza was playing everyone. The actor revealed that in her boredom while filming Season 2 of The White Lotus, Plaza pulled elaborate pranks on her co-stars. She may have even broken one of her fellow actors’ psyche — you know, in a funny way.

Plaza detailed her behind-the-scenes mischief in a Nov. 28 GQ profile, revealing that she was driven to pranking due to the boredom of being sequestered at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace for five months. To keep herself entertained, Plaza slipped ominous notes under her castmates’ doors, and arranged the reed diffusers from the hallways into a big Blair Witch-style symbol in the middle of Adam DiMarco’s dressing room. Plaza pretended to be just as shocked by these strange happenings as everyone else, and it started to really get to DiMarco. “I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” DiMarco said. “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Plaza confirmed her pranks really did affect DiMarco deeply, but that didn’t stop her from torturing him. “Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him,” Plaza said. “I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In the end, Plaza got found out after the hotel staff checked surveillance footage that showed her in the act. Although she still tried to deny her participation, the proof was right there. And she couldn’t blame the staff for immediately suspecting her of being the anonymous prankster. “They thought I was sketchy. Which I am,” she said.

And you thought Harper was having a bad trip — the whole cast could probably relate to her paranoia after Plaza messed with their mind for months on end. But hey, that’s the true White Lotus experience, right?