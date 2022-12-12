This Year's Golden Globe Noms Include Taylor, Zendaya, & Jennifer Coolidge
The awards show is back after a controversial year off.
After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are back. The ceremony has been the kickoff for “awards season” since the 1980s, and despite some controversy, it’s still continuing that tradition. Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes, including the nominees, host, and when to watch it.
It’s probably been a while since you’ve heard much about the Golden Globes, so to recap: A few days before the 2021 ceremony, a scandal broke in the Los Angeles Times, revealing a journalist had filed a 2020 antitrust lawsuit claiming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had a “culture of corruption.” Although the judge in the case sided with HFPA, the article went viral over the detail that the 87-member governing body reportedly had no Black voters among its membership.
The Globes leadership fumbled the response. HFPA president and board chair Meher Tatna confirmed HPFA had gone two decades without a Black member, while an HFPA spokesperson stated all ethnic and cultural backgrounds were eligible to apply, as if the fault were with a lack of candidates. HPFA then proposed changes — like hiring a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert — that critics deemed tepid at best. Meanwhile, further scandals kept cropping up, such as an email from the former eight-term president of HFPA, Philip Berk, accusing Black Lives Matter of starting a race war, which he sent to all members of the association. By the time the dust had settled, multiple actors had returned their awards from years past, and NBC announced it would not air the 2022 ceremony.
In the intervening year, HFPA has made changes. The voting body was increased significantly to 200 members, according to Deadline, and is now reportedly 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black, and 10% Middle Eastern members. Although some critics do not believe the organization has gone far enough to make changes, NBC is reviving the show for 2023.
Let’s run down everything known about the ceremony so far.
2023 Golden Globes Host
On Dec. 8, 2022, the 2023 Golden Globes announced comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globes. Carmichael recently came out publicly during his Bo Burnham-directed special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on HBO Max, which took home the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Writing. The Golden Globes will be his highest-profile gig to date.
2023 Golden Globes Nominations
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TAR
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Picture, Musical/Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director, Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa” by Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
- RRR
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
Best Television Series, Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Television Series, Musical/Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenny Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series or TV Movie
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
2023 Golden Globes Date
The 80th Annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.