This Year's Golden Globe Noms Include Taylor, Zendaya, & Jennifer Coolidge

After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are back. The ceremony has been the kickoff for “awards season” since the 1980s, and despite some controversy, it’s still continuing that tradition. Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes, including the nominees, host, and when to watch it.

It’s probably been a while since you’ve heard much about the Golden Globes, so to recap: A few days before the 2021 ceremony, a scandal broke in the Los Angeles Times, revealing a journalist had filed a 2020 antitrust lawsuit claiming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had a “culture of corruption.” Although the judge in the case sided with HFPA, the article went viral over the detail that the 87-member governing body reportedly had no Black voters among its membership.

The Globes leadership fumbled the response. HFPA president and board chair Meher Tatna confirmed HPFA had gone two decades without a Black member, while an HFPA spokesperson stated all ethnic and cultural backgrounds were eligible to apply, as if the fault were with a lack of candidates. HPFA then proposed changes — like hiring a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert — that critics deemed tepid at best. Meanwhile, further scandals kept cropping up, such as an email from the former eight-term president of HFPA, Philip Berk, accusing Black Lives Matter of starting a race war, which he sent to all members of the association. By the time the dust had settled, multiple actors had returned their awards from years past, and NBC announced it would not air the 2022 ceremony.

In the intervening year, HFPA has made changes. The voting body was increased significantly to 200 members, according to Deadline, and is now reportedly 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black, and 10% Middle Eastern members. Although some critics do not believe the organization has gone far enough to make changes, NBC is reviving the show for 2023.

Let’s run down everything known about the ceremony so far.

2023 Golden Globes Host

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

On Dec. 8, 2022, the 2023 Golden Globes announced comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globes. Carmichael recently came out publicly during his Bo Burnham-directed special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on HBO Max, which took home the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Writing. The Golden Globes will be his highest-profile gig to date.

2023 Golden Globes Nominations

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Picture, Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa” by Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Television Series, Musical/Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenny Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

2023 Golden Globes Date

The 80th Annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.