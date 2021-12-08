Here's Everything To Know About The Golden Globes Drama

Awards season is upon us yet again, but this year, one of the major ceremonies is changing things up in a big way. After the Golden Globes’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was revealed to not have a single Black member in 2021, the 2022 ceremony is facing widespread boycotts, including a boycott by the network the usually airs the show, NBC. Now, it’s up in the air whether people will even be able to watch the 2022 Golden Globes, so here’s all the details about the nominations, show date, and controversy.

The backlash against the HFPA reached a fever pitch in February 2021, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed the press association hadn’t had a Black member since 2002. Activist group Time’s Up launched a campaign to boycott the Golden Globes shortly after, and NBC joined the boycott, committing to not air the annual ceremony on its network in 2022.

Since then, the HFPA has confirmed the 2022 Golden Globes will still take place, even if they won’t be televised. It’s not yet clear if the awards will be broadcast on another network, streamed, or available in some way for people to watch, so awards fanatics are keeping a close watch to see if the HFPA makes an announcement about that soon.

Here’s what is known:

Who’s Nominated For The 2022 Golden Globes?

Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, Dec. 13.

When Will The 2022 Golden Globes Take Place?

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, 2022. Due to boycotts, it’s unclear how many nominees will choose to attend, or if the ceremony will be televised.

How Will The Golden Globes Be Different After The Controversy?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's recently elected president Helen Hoehne told Vanity Fair that in light of the backlash, the 2022 awards will be less flashy than in past years. "I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” Hoehne said. "We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021."