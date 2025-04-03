The White Lotus Season 3 has shown what Tanya’s ex-husband, Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), has been up to after her unfortunate demise in Italy. Greg, now Gary, has been living it up in Thailand with his new girlfriend, Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). In Episode 7, Gary even hosted a lavish party at his house near The White Lotus resort, which was actually two different filming locations IRL.

HBO shared that both Samujana Villa 12 in Koh Samui and Villa Amaravida in Phuket were used for filming Gary’s massive house in the penultimate episode of Season 3, and you can rent these locations for your very own Thailand vacay. Of course, you’re going to need a White Lotus guest’s budget in order to afford these luxe rentals.

The Samujana Villa 12 in Koh Samui — near the Four Seasons Resort — is a seven-bedroom stay that sleeps up to 14 people. A two-night stay during the week in May is about $8,048, which isn’t terrible if you’re able to get 13 friends to join you on an overseas vacay. With 14 people, it’s a little more than $287 a night. The villa also features a pool, private gym, home cinema, and game room.

Gary’s Thailand Villa Was Made For Hosting Parties

The other filming location for Gary’s house is a little bit further away in Phuket, Thailand. The Villa Amaravida is actually a six-hour drive, including a ferry, but well worth the visit if you have the funds. A night in this eight-bedroom beachfront villa ranges from $5,700 to $13,650 for up to 16 people. At most, that’s about $853 a night.

Not only does this rental come with eight gorgeous bedrooms, but three pool areas and private tennis, basketball, and squash courts. There’s also the rooftop bar area, where you can lounge around like Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) does at The White Lotus each day while Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) bothers her.

Even though these villas are bougie and definitely not cheap, they are more affordable than some of the suites at the Four Seasons where they filmed most of Season 3. For example, the Ratliff’s Three-Bedroom Family Residence Villa is around $6,690 a night for a week in May, which comes down to $1,338 for each member of the family. You just need to find 13 to 15 people who want to travel with you to Thailand to make Gary’s houses budget-friendly.