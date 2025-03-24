Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.

No taboo is off-limits for The White Lotus. HBO’s scandalous vacation series experimented with the idea of incest in Season 2, and it finally dove into forbidden territory halfway through Season 3. No, the show didn’t just leave things at a kiss between drunken brothers — Episode 6 included a full-on sexual encounter. After a drug-fueled party under the full moon, business bro Saxon (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger) awoke to the hazy realization that he hooked up with his brother Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola).

Just as his character had to cope with this startling memory, Schwarzenegger was also initially stunned by the unexpected bedroom scene.

“I knew to a degree that wild things were going to happen. I didn't know to what degree,” Schwarzenegger tells Elite Daily. “When I read it, my mouth was on the floor. I was in shock at where the storyline went.”

Filming the moment also felt a little bizarre, but the 31-year-old appreciated the challenge. “It was a weird scene, but as an actor, it’s a moment where you get to shine,” Schwarzenegger says. “I got to dig deep and prove some of my work. It’s fun to kind of test the waters.”

Schwarzenegger had to separate himself from his character during that filming day in particular. “At the end of the day, I try not to judge what the characters do as Patrick because my opinion doesn't really matter,” he says. “It is really the character I'm portraying, who’s really messed up, and learning things.”

Now that the racy scene has aired, Schwarzenegger is proud of how brazen it is. “They can't take their eyes off of it,” the actor says. “Everyone's going to have an opinion. It's so despicable, yet entertaining and fun.”

This was not the first time Schwarzenegger had to get a little uncomfortable while filming The White Lotus. In Season 3’s first episode, Saxon ambled to his bathroom fully nude. “Yes, that’s my real butt. No stand-in,” Schwarzenegger previously confirmed.