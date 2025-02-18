The White Lotus has become known for its revealing storylines, which often involve more literally revealing moments for its main characters. Every dramatic vacay has involved a few eye-catching nude scenes, and Season 3 wasted no time getting to the NSFW content. Towards the end of the season’s first episode, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character Saxon loses all of his clothes. And now Schwarzenegger is sharing just how real that bathroom scene was.

At the end of Season 3’s premiere, the sex-obsessed Saxon Ratliff gave his meek younger brother Lochlan a bedtime speech encouraging him to be more like his chauvinistic big bro, rather than emulating his more spiritually minded and idealistic sister Piper. Saxon concluded the sexist sermon in just about as lewd a way as you could imagine: “So, what kind of porn do you like?”

As Saxon retreated to the bathroom with his tablet for some privacy, his naked body was on full display, with the sink just barely covering his genitals. In past seasons, White Lotus stars have admitted to using prosthetics or body doubles for more intimate moments, but Schwarzenegger threw his whole self into the scene.

"Yes, that's my real butt," the actor told Esquire. "No stand-in. Once I read the script, I knew what was coming, but before that, I didn't."

HBO

The bizarre energy between the three Ratliff siblings has already caused a ton of chatter among fans. Saxon’s hyper-sexual nature around both his brother and sister has led to a prominent theory that the premiere is foreshadowing an incest storyline.

The very first shot of the siblings on the boat arriving in Thailand has also caught fans’ eyes. the image of Saxon covering his eyes with sunglasses, Piper wearing headphones, and Lochlan holding a bottle up to his mouth have drawn comparisons to the proverb, “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” Since that saying is closely associated with monkeys (an obvious motif for this season), it does seem to be an intentional indicator of each of their characters.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.