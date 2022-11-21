The dark underbelly of Sicily is starting to show on Season 2 of The White Lotus, and Jack seems to be the most sus character of all. The Essex-born player was able to woo Portia in no time on Episode 4, but viewers think he may be too good to be true. After his scene-stealing introduction, here are all the shady theories about Jack on The White Lotus Season 2 that may explain what’s really going on with him.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4. Portia finally got to enjoy her vacation after meeting Jack. He’s introduced as the party-boy nephew of the wealthy British expat Quentin, and it doesn’t take long for him to steal Portia away from Albie. In all fairness, Portia had been growing pretty bored of her nice-guy hotel-mate for quite some time, and Jack seemed to be the perfect answer to all the chaotic, hard-partying desires she’d been longing for. But the smooth talker definitely seemed to be a bit too good to be true, and fans were quick to point out a number of shady details about the new character.

HBO

Here are some of the most troubling theories about Jack’s whole deal.

1. He’s a sex worker.

The predominant theory about Jack is that he might be hiding his real profession from Portia. Some viewers were alerted to this when Quentin referred to Jack as his “naughty nephew,” and Jack mentioning that Quentin’s friends frequently touch him sexually only added fuel to the theory. It sure seems like Jack isn’t actually related to Quentin, but was instead hired by him to entertain his friends in Palermo.

2. He’s alt-right.

One of the most alarming things about Jack is his ink. Fans were quick to point out he’s covered in tattoos that could carry right-wing extremist meanings.

3. He’s evil.

Speaking of tattoos, the most notable is right on Jack’s chest. Jack’s chest tattoo is 666 in Roman numerals, which seems to be a very clear indication that he’s up to no good.

4. He’s a siren.

Given The White Lotus’ penchant for mythological references, some fans picked up on Jack’s similarity to a siren. Alluring sea creatures, sirens live on dangerous rocky islands like the ones frequently shown in The White Lotus and sing sweet tunes that attract sailers to their doom. Perhaps all of Jack’s sweet talking is actually leading Portia to her demise.

5. He’s working for Greg.

It’s still a total mystery who Greg was talking to before he suddenly left Sicily, but some fans think he may have been organizing a scheme with Quentin and Jack. The timing certainly adds up: the two didn’t show up at all until right after Greg left. Could they be working with Tanya’s husband to swindle her out of her fortune? Maybe Jack wooing Portia was just part of his grand plan to get in good with his target’s assistant.