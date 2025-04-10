Jason Isaacs Responds To White Lotus Cast Feud Rumors

Season 3 of The White Lotus may be over, but the drama is still building among the show’s fans. As the Thailand season aired, rumors grew that the cast didn’t exactly get along while filming the latest outing. It was star Jason Isaacs’ comments about some “off-screen drama” that particularly added fuel to this gossip, and while he’s not denying some unseen friction, Isaacs also recently stated that the speculation from fans has been completely off-base.

“All these amateur Sherlock Holmes out there, they're extrapolating, ‘Well, one person posted this,’ and nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about,” Isaacs said during an appearance on The Happy Hour from SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio. “People who think they're onto something, and it then it gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue what I'm talking about ... For all of you who think you've cracked it by something someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you're just so far from the truth, believe me.”

Isaacs appears to be referencing the social media craze that’s erupted around co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, whom fans were surprised to discover do not follow one another on Instagram.

HBO

The remark comes two months after Isaacs first mentioned “tensions and difficulties” among the cast in a February Guardian interview. “I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama,” he said at the time. “There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke.”

Now that the internet has taken those comments and run with them, Isaacs is clarifying that the hostility may not have necessarily involved the stars we see on the screen. “I’m talking about people you've never met before half the time, in different departments. The people in the hair and costume and the in the accounts department and stuff,” Isaacs said.

“It was a city and it wasn't just the actors,” the actor continued. “People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrators and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together. And like anywhere you go for the summer, there's friendships, there's romances, there's arguments, there's cliques that form and break and reform.”