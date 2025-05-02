The White Lotus feud rumors are not dying down anytime soon. During an interview with the London Times, Walton Goggins refused to answer any questions about his co-star Aimee Lou Wood. In Season 3, the duo acted opposite one another, playing the onscreen couple Rick and Chelsea. However, rumors of tension began to arise as the series aired, when fans noticed the actors no longer followed each other on Instagram (especially considering Jason Isaacs confirmed “off-screen drama” back in February).

When asked about the messy situation in a May 1 interview with The Times, Goggins was unwilling to discuss it. “I’m not gonna have that conversation,” Goggins told reporter Ed Potton when asked if he’d “fallen out” with his cast mate.

“We’re not going there, thank you,” his publicist added at the time. “Next question,” another PR rep said.

According to Potton, things went “off the rails” later when he asked Goggins if he would be reuniting with Wood anytime soon, which the actor did not answer. “Shall we talk about The Uninvited a bit more?” his rep asked. (The Uninvited is Goggins’ latest movie, which he was promoting in the interview.) Goggins added, “Thinly veiled, my friend. The thing you’re least interested in.”

When Potton pushed, Goggins shut down the discussion. “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.” But Potton tried one more time, prompting Goggins to chastise him: “What the f*ck, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.”

“We’re going to end it there,” his PR rep said, cutting the conversation short.

Goggins’ silence on the subject is a departure from how he handled questions about Wood in early 2025. “We became very close very quickly. She was the person that mattered most to me during this experience, even though my friends were there,” Goggins told People in February. “We both became enmeshed in each other, the way that Rick and Chelsea are. I think the world of her.”

Wood also said that they were “very close” during filming in a Vanity Fair red carpet interview back in February.