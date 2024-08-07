Over a year after her breakup with Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer is explaining why they split. During an Aug. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, Schafer told host Alex Cooper that the Euphoria co-stars had “a mutually agreed upon” breakup, brought on by both of them having “a lot to work on.”

After meeting on the HBO show, the couple dated publicly from February 2022 to July 2023. “It’s one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had. We both recognized that this is not working, and we can’t do this. We got to go our own separate ways,” Schafer said during the interview, per Us Weekly.

Though there were no hard feelings, Schafer said that it was still a tough split. “It was so, so hard because we really loved each other. He’s a really special person, and I love his soul and everything,” she added.

“It was a clean parting, and he has a lot to work on,” Schafer continued. “I also have a lot to work on. I think that’s also why I’m in this era of, I gotta figure my sh*t out.” She added, “We had a really good thing. But there were things in our own selves that had nothing to do with each other that kept coming up in the way of the relationship.”

Fike, who spoke about their split in July 2023, said something similar. “[Codependency] has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic,” he said at the time. “And it is often the cause of the end of my relationships.”

During her CHD interview, Schafer also confirmed that she is currently single and has some doubts about ever entering another public relationship. “I don’t know if I’ll ever do it again,” she told Cooper. “At some point when you’re doing it, it gets just too hard. You can try to hide it, but I’ve also come to this point just with fame in general, where, like, people are going to say what they’re going to say. I really don’t give a sh*t.”