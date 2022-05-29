Dominic Fike's Quotes About His Relationship With Hunter Schafer Are So Loving

Love is very much in the air for two Euphoria co-stars. Dominic Fike confirmed his relationship with Hunter Schafer, after first sparking rumors that they were dating earlier this year when they posed together at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere. Fike opened up about his relationship with Schafer to GQ, sharing that the two are “very much in love.”

For the glossy publication’s upcoming June/July 2022 issue, which profiles the “3 Nights” singer, Fike called Schafer his “girlfriend” and explained that working with Schafer on Season 2 of Euphoria definitely helped fast-track their romance. “In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” he told GQ, per an excerpt from Page Six.

Fike continued, highlighting how the fast timeline of their romance compared to usual relationships. “Some people fall in love, like, f*cking months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast,” he said. “We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

And it sounds the two lovebirds are getting even more serious. Fike described that he’s “very much in love” with Schafer, and that this passion leads him to try to see his girlfriend whenever he can — even if it’s spotting Schafer’s face in ads. Fike shared an entertaining story that showed his devotion to seeing Schafer, explaining that he once visited the Prada store in Soho, New York City eight times in only four days so that he could catch a glimpse of Schafer’s modeling ads while shopping. “That’s the best part,” Fike told GQ, while reflecting on his Prada shopping experiences.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, Schafer has played Jules since Euphoria’s beginning, while Fike joined Euphoria in Season 2. Since then, the two have been spotted hanging around Los Angeles and were even photographed kissing in February.

Now that Fike has finally confirmed his relationship with Schafer, Euphoria fans can certainly celebrate this adorable on-set romance.