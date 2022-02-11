There’s love in Euphoria-land! With rumors swirling, co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have seemingly confirmed their relationship with an adorable smooch. Fike made the relationship Instagram-official on Feb. 10 by posting a lip-locked photo with Schafer to his Story, shared with the text, “Happy birthday, happy birthday.” The stars share back to back birthdays in on Dec. 30 and 31, and were seemingly celebrating together in a belated fashion. And we can’t blame them for the delay: They’ve been busy taking over our Sunday nights — and the universe as a whole, TBH — with the latest season of Euphoria.

As Page Six reports, the stars were linked last month after spotted holding hands in public. It came right around the time that their Euphoria characters also became intertwined. Could it be a sign? We think yes.

Of course, there’s always the photo could have been a platonic kiss, or a way to play into the rumors. With no solid confirmation, it’s hard to know for sure. But one thing’s clear: Their chemistry is undeniable.

Back in January, an anonymous source submitted a tip to @deuxmoi stating that the pair was reportedly kissing and dancing at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. While no further proof was posted, paparazzi did catch the pair holding hands on their way out of the joint.

Instagram/dominicfike

If Euphoria has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to love and relationships. Let’s just hope that Fike and Schafer’s romance isn’t as drama-filled as the ones on the show.