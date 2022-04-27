This Euphoria Scene Had Sydney Sweeney Convinced Cassie Was Going To Die

Euphoria Season 2 wouldn’t have been half as much fun without Cassie. The hopeless romantic’s hilariously overdramatic breakdowns became the stuff of meme gold, whether she was hiding in a bathtub or screaming at Nate about how “crazy” she is. But there was a time early in the season when Sydney Sweeney didn’t think Cassie would even make it past the premiere episode. Sydney Sweeney really thought Cassie was going to die in Euphoria Season 2’s first episode, because that scene in Nate’s car was as scary for her as it was for everyone watching.

Sweeney opened up about her fears for Cassie’s fate in an April 25 interview with Entertainment Weekly. The scene that had her worried was one of Cassie’s very first scenes in Season 2, in which her soon-to-be love interest Nate Jacobs finds her crying outside of a convenience store and gives her a ride to the New Year’s Eve party. The drive took a dangerous turn as Nate started speeding while drinking a beer. As Cassie gripped her seat in fear, Sweeney said that she herself was actually worried it might be her final scene.

“I thought that [showrunner] Sam [Levinson] was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed,” Sweeney said.

The scene ended with Cassie embracing the danger, laughing as she spilled her beer and stuck her head out the window. Sweeney revealed the window move was actually her own improvised idea.

“The hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very in the moment,” Sweeney said. “But when I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off. And I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became.”

Sweeney definitely wasn’t alone in her assumption. The car scene was incredibly tense, and it really did seem to be ramping up to a lethal car crash upon first viewing. Honestly, maybe a car crash would have been better than Nate and Cassie’s toxic relationship.