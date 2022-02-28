What's On That Flash Drive In Euphoria? Nate's Evidence Could Be Explosive

Ever since Euphoria’s explosive reveal in Season 1 that Nate’s father, Cal, was Jules’ “Dominant Daddy” from Grindr, their relationship has been one of the most complex in the series. Nate knew his father was closeted, meeting gay and trans partners secretly, keeping his encounters in a meticulously cultivated library. But after two seasons of blackmailing and abusing his way into keeping his father’s secrets quiet, Nate finally turned Cal in. So what’s on Nate’s flash drive that he brought with him to his father’s arrest?

Warning: Spoilers for the Euphoria Season 2 finale follow. At the end of Euphoria Season 2’s penultimate episode, Nate left Lexi’s play in an explosion of rage. Her portrayal of Nate as the star of a homoerotic dance number cut way too close to home for his confused sexuality, even though she had no way of knowing that. But where he went after the show stunned fans.

Nate turned up at a party instead of going home to the internet to find a new partner to abuse online or dive into a bottle to drown his thoughts. This wasn’t any party, but a private affair on one of Cal’s construction sites, hosted by his father, full of half-dressed “friends.” In front of the whole group, Nate confronts Cal and starts telling them how he found his father’s self-made pornography at 11, and how, ever since, he’s had nightmares of his father sexually abusing him.

Understandably, the party breaks up and fast. As father and son confront each other, Cal hears cars pulling up and realizes that Nate has called the police on him. Nate tells his father he doesn’t want an apology. He wants revenge — and with that, he pulls out a flash drive.

Cal’s eyes widen as he asks what’s on it. Nate looks down and says quietly: “Everything.”

As the cops show up and take Cal away, Nate repockets the drive. But what exactly is “everything?”

Cal has been keeping recordings of himself for years. There was already a vast library when Nate was 11, and that was seven years ago. Fans have seen a few of those, most notably the one with Jules, who is underage. The footage of their encounter is the most obvious answer. Cal’s tape of Jules hasn’t just been seen by Nate, but Maddy too, and would connect all the different storylines currently underway, from Rue and Jules’ breakup to the Nate-Maddy-Cassie triangle. It’s also one that Nate can use to get his father not only charged but quickly tried and found guilty. Even if Jules isn’t willing to testify, there’s an entire tape.

But Jules isn’t “everything,” she’s merely one of the hundreds of encounters. Cal has been recording his exploits for decades, with partners he’s forced into rough intercourse without consent. And Nate has watched them all. Just because fans know of the Jules tape doesn’t mean she was the only one where Cal accepted a convenient fiction of being 18. (Chances are if there’s one, there are others.) Nate’s decision may not just blow up his family’s life and Jules’, but dozens and dozens of others as well.

Lexi’s “Our Life: Part 2” at the end of Season 3 may very well have very different musical numbers by the time this is all said and done. Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected in 2023.