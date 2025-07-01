Summer just got sweeter. Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with actor Sydney Sweeney on a limited-time menu, featuring her go-to order. According to Sweeney, “Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life since I was a kid — it’s where some of my favorite memories were made, and I still go multiple times a week.”

The Sweet on Sydney Menu is available in stores starting July 1, and includes Sydney’s Signature Scoop and an all-new Sydney’s Signature Fizz with Baskin-Robbin’s Rainbow Sherbet. The Euphoria star’s Signature Scoop comes with two scoops of the raspberry, pineapple, and orange-flavored sherbets topped with gummy bears in a chocolate-dipped, sprinkle-covered waffle cone.

The drink version of her go-to order is a blend of Baskin-Robbins’ Rainbow Sherbet with Starry lemon-lime soda, with mini gummy bears on top. Fans can also order their Signature Fizz in an exclusive color-changing gummy bear cup for an additional charge. “I’ve always loved [Baskin Robbins’] Rainbow Sherbet, and getting to put my go-to order on the menu is such a full-circle and rewarding moment,” said Sweeney.

I had the opportunity to try each item on the Sweet on Sydney Menu. Below, you’ll find my honest review of what’s worth ordering:

Sydney’s Signature Scoop (~$10)

Rachel Chapman

I normally wouldn’t choose a sherbet over Baskin-Robbins’ various ice cream flavors, but I’m so glad the Anyone But You actor got me to try something new. The vibrant pink, orange, and yellow sundae was tart and refreshing — aka the perfect treat for a warm day in Los Angeles. I was worried the gummy bears would be too hard once chilled, but they remained perfectly soft and chewy. They also added extra color along with the sprinkles to make this a truly Insta-worthy treat. As a foodie who likes to snap a pic before I indulge, this won me over.

The fruity blend of sherbet and gummy bears also worked really well together, while the chocolate-dipped waffle cone added an extra layer of sweetness. If you’re a fan of chocolate-covered gummy bears, you’ll love this combo. Overall, this was really delicious and I can see why it’s Sweeney’s favorite order. The only things that might stop me from getting this every time I go to Baskin-Robbins are the price and my deep love for ice cream over sherbet.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Sydney’s Signature Fizz (~$8)

Rachel Chapman

Sydney’s Signature Fizz is like a punch version of her cone. It may not be as picture-perfect, but the pink shade and colorful candy still make this a pretty sip for summer. Make sure to grab a spoon for the gummy bears if you want to enjoy them, though. Otherwise, they get soggy and fall to the bottom of the cup.

The overall flavor is a lot creamier than the Signature Scoop. It’s like a carbonated milkshake or party punch. In fact, this really reminded me of the viral Grinch Punch from TikTok with lime sherbet, pineapple juice, and Sprite. This is also super refreshing, but it’s more one-note in comparison to the cone, which had a lot of elements to try. I still finished my drink and savored every sip, but raspberry, orange, and pineapple really need to be your faves if you’re going for a full cup of this fizzy drink.

Rating: 4 out of 5