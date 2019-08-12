Even though August isn't even halfway over yet, your favorite food spots are already gearing up for fall. TBH, I'm not mad about it, because even if the temperature is still rising, you can simply order your autumnal beverage on ice and be on your way. Of course, you don't have to cancel any remaining pool days or beach trips just because pumpkin-flavored everything is making a return, but you will want to pay attention to Dunkin's Pumpkin-Flavored Coffee and doughnuts for 2019, because they're coming back so, so soon — and there are some tasty new additions to the lineup.

According to an Aug. 12 press release from Dunkin', the chain you know and love for your Dunkin' runs is gearing up to bring back its Pumpkin-Flavored Coffee and confections on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Plus, the brand is debuting two new offerings to spice up your fall: the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and an Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins. Um... yum!

OK, let's start with the cinnamon sip. Per the release, the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte is made with Dunkin's signature espresso, and it "features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors." Then, the seasonal sip is topped with whipped cream, a cinnamon sugar topping, and caramel drizzle. You can order it hot or iced, so there's no excuse not to try it once it hits menus in a little over a week.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

IDK about you, but the only time I get to indulge in the tasty goodness that is an apple cider doughnut is when I make the hourlong drive out to the apple orchard for all my do-it-for-the-'Gram pics. So, to hear that Dunkin' is offering this classic fall staple all season long is music to my apple-lovin' ears. The new Apple Cider Donut and Munhckins donut hole treats are made with apple cider cake donuts which are topped with cinnamon sugar, and I could honestly go for a dozen of them right now.

While I always love new additions to a classic menu, I also have a soft spot for old standards, like the chain's glazed Pumpkin Donut and Dunkin's Pumpkin-Flavored Coffees, which are made using a pumpkin flavor swirl. You can add it to hot or iced coffee as well as Dunkin' Cold Brew, espresso sips, frozen coffee, and frozen hot chocolate. The pumpkin-flavored possibilities are practically endless once this seasonal go-to hits menus on Aug. 21.

Can't wait that long? No problem! Dunkin' is giving some of its customers a delicious preview of the fall menu as early as Wednesday, Aug. 14, when eight U.S. Dunkin' locations will be known as "Pumpkin'." Without revealing which lucky cities will have locations will dole out free small hot or iced Pumpkin-Flavored Coffee to the first 250 customers at the respective restaurants, the brand is directing pumpkin stans to its Instagram for clues about the cities and towns whose initials will spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Along with enjoying some festive AF decor at the temporary Pumpkin' locations, customers at the fall hot spots will also have a chance to get their hands on pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balm. Oh man, I really wish I could crack that "P-U-M-P-K-I-N" code, so I could plan a road trip to one of the lucky Dunkin' locations previewing the fall goods a week early.

Alas, I'll just have to settle for following the fun on the 'Gram, and I'll make sure my calendar is marked for Aug. 21, because I know there is an iced (of course) Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte with my name on it.