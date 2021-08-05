What To Know About When Starbucks’ PSL Might Come Back

Although you might not be thinking about cozy season just yet, Starbucks will soon have you sipping your way into fall. Traditionally, the pumpkin-flavored coffee hits the menu in late August, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long for Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte to come back for 2021. As you wait for an official release date, there are some pretty good clues to let you know when it might be coming.

As usual, Starbucks has been mum about when it's dropping the fall-fave PSL to its menu, but if past release dates are a good indicator, it should be coming in a few weeks. In 2020, Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte to the menu on Aug. 25, which was the earliest official release of the sip at that time. Before that, the PSL officially released in 2019 on Aug. 27, while the sip returned a day later in 2018, on Aug. 28.

Prior to 2018, the PSL was released in early September, usually sometime after Labor Day weekend — but it’s clear the coffee giant has been steadily pushing up the release date. Lately, you can pretty much count on an August release. Another major clue could is in the details: Starbucks usually drops its seasonal menu items on Tuesdays, a pattern that’s already rung true in 2021. (The new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino was announced on a Tuesday in May, and the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew’s January release was — you guessed it — a Tuesday).

The last few PSL releases have been on the third Tuesday in August. If that trend sticks, you might guess Starbucks will bring back its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 24, 2021, which would be the earliest to date. Of course, Starbucks has yet to announce an official release date, but I wouldn’t be mad at an early PSL run.

A good sign that fall sips like the PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are headed back to menus soon is that the company released its fall at-home coffee collection in late July 2021. As you’re waiting for Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte to head back to stores, you can enjoy Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and the new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

When you finally head to Starbucks to grab your first PSL of the season, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.