Get ready to ring in autumn, because the Pumpkin Spice Latte has finally returned to Starbucks. In fact, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte release on Aug. 25 marks the earliest official release of the seasonal sip, beating out the 2019 occasion by two days. Here's what you need to know to get in on the early return of the iconic sip.

Fans have been speculating all month long about when Starbucks would finally grace customers with its majestic PSL, and on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the chain spilled the pumpkin-flavored coffee beans. The fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte returns on Tuesday to kick off the 17th year of PSL goodness. Last year's Aug. 27 release was the reigning earliest launch at the time, but now you can get two extra days of PSL goodness. According to Business Insider, the previous earliest availability to 2019 was an "early release" on Aug. 26, 2014. This year, the entire fall lineup is available at participating U.S. and Starbucks Canada locations as of Aug. 25.

Die-hards likely know this by heart, but as a refresher, the Pumpkin Spice Latte combines the brand's signature espresso and steamed milk with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It's all topped off with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. You can order it hot, iced, or blended as a frappuccino. A Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte costs between $5.25 and $5.75, depending on location.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which was introduced in 2019, is coming back as well. Rounding out the fall drinks menu is the Salted Caramel Mocha, which features a blend of mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup with coffee and steamed milk. The drink is finished off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a combination of turbinado sugar and sea salt. Similar to the PSL, you can get it hot or as a frappuccino.

To pair with your drinks, Starbucks is also bringing back seasonal treats at stores nationwide, including returning favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. All of Starbucks' fall offerings will be available for a limited time.

When you swing by Starbucks during the ongoing pandemic, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. The CDC recommends avoiding exposure to others where possible, avoiding unnecessary errands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands after you're done handling to-go or grocery packaging. You can also utilize Starbucks' mobile order, drive-thru, and delivery methods which use contactless pay and easy pick-up.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.