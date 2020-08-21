With fall on the horizon, you're probably counting down the days until you can get your hands on a pumpkin spice latte. With pumpkin-flavored bites and sips already beginning to return, it's natural ask: when will Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte come back? Here's what to know about when the seasonal sip might make its way back to stores this fall.

As of Friday, Aug. 21, the chain has yet to officially announce the return date for Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for a PSL release date, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Thankfully, you can look at past years to get a clue. In 2019, the PSL returned on Tuesday, Aug. 27, which was the earliest official return of the sip to date. A year earlier, it came back on Aug. 28, 2018. Before then, though, the pumpkin-flavored beverage hadn't been available before Labor Day weekend in early September.

If the company follows its most recent trends, it seems reasonable to expect a late August return. In 2019, Starbucks dropped hints about when the drink would drop, but this year, you have regular ol' leaks to lean on. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Food & Wine reported that a Starbucks location in Madera, California, may have spilled the beans on the PSL's official return date.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Starbucks location at Yosemite and Tozer posted a photo of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Flavored Syrup, and it read, in part: "Coming August 28th!!" Again, Starbucks has not confirmed a return date, but there's another reason Aug. 28 might not be totally accurate: Starbucks usually doesn't typically repeat the PSL release dates , according to Business Insider. Additionally, Starbucks usually releases new and returning seasonal menu items on Tuesdays, and Aug. 28 is a Friday this year.

There's no way to know for sure when the PSL will come back until Starbucks announces it, but with August winding down, it's likely coming in the next couple of weeks. When it does come back, you can keep an eye out to see if the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will also make a return. You'll remember the new pumpkin-infused cold brew sip as a new offering in 2019. It seemed to be a fan-favorite, so it's likely it'll return with the OG PSL, whenever that is.

To hold you over, Starbucks has gotten somewhat into the fall spirit when it unveiled at-home Pumpkin Spice products in its fall line, which became available in grocery stores on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Whether you're going out to grab the PSL from Starbucks once it drops, or stocking up on at-home sips, be sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. To avoid exposure to others where possible, avoid unnecessary errands, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands after you're done handling to-go or grocery packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.