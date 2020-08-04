Now that summer is winding down, Starbucks is giving PSL lovers a sweet reason to start thinking ahead to sweater weather. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the coffee giant unveiled a cozy lineup of seasonal products that'll spice up your at-home coffee routine, and it includes some brand new festive offerings. Best of all, Starbucks' fall 2020 at-home products include all the Pumpkin Spice Latte-flavored goodies, so you can get your basic fall flavor fix while you await the return of the PSL in stores.

Starbucks' product lines for grocery stores have been a lifesaver for enjoying your favorite flavors at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and its fall offerings are no exception. The autumn season wouldn't be complete without a PSL in hand, and Starbucks is making sure customers get their cinnamon, pumpkin, and nutmeg cravings satisfied with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, which sells for $9.99 when you buy it as a 10-pack of K-Cup pods. It's also available as ground coffee in an 11-ounce bag for the same price.

For a PSL taste-alike without too much effort, check out the five-pack of the VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte for $7.99. To sip a chilled version, cool off with the ready-to-drink Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte, which sells for $4.99 per 40-ounce bottle. You can top off any of these sips with Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer for some ~extra~ fall flavor. It sells for $4.99 per 28-ounce bottle.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to returning faves, there's a new Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee, which comes in K-Cup pods, as well as in 11-ounce ground bags, for $9.99. Blended with the company's lightest roast, the coffee is a tasty way to transition from summer to fall while enjoying plenty of sweet and nutty flavors with each sip.

Starbucks' other new offer, a flavored creamer, is perfect for chocolate devotees who gravitate toward the combination of sweet and salty. The new Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer pairs notes of cocoa and salty caramel with Starbucks' signature creamer to add some autumn deliciousness to your favorite cup of joe. This limited-edition product is retailing for $4.99 per 28-ounce bottle. All of these seasonal offerings are currently rolling out to participating retailers nationwide as of Aug. 4, and will be available for a limited time.

Starbucks is staying mum on when it will unveil its in-store fall sips, but it'll likely be in late August if past years are any indication. Thanks to the early return of its at-home collection, you can still get your PSL fix handled without having to go to an actual storefront. When you do go to the store, follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of June 15. You should limit errands and exposure to others as much as possible, so try not to make a special trip for these sips. Also, remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing from other shoppers, and wash your hands when you're done handling your groceries.

With so many fall flavors rolling out, you could say it's officially PSL season. Time to start sipping!

