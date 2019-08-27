It's almost that time of year when the leaves are changing color, you start bringing a sweater with you when you step outside, and yes, the ubiquitous drink of autumn begins makes a regular showing in your Starbucks rotation. Sweater weather wouldn't be complete without a cozy Pumpkin Spice Latte in your hand, but the fall-forward sips are now about to start become a patio season staple as well. This year, the PSL is making its earliest appearance to date, and these tweets about Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte's 2019 return are filled with PSL stans clamoring to get their first taste of the season.

After weeks of rumors and a very telling post shared on the Leaf Rakers Society Facebook page, Starbucks confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that PSL devotees would get their hands on the famous sip on Aug. 27. Considering this marks the earliest the Pumpkin Spice Latte has ever made its official return (it's one day earlier than last year's release date of Aug. 28), I wouldn't blame you if you have mixed feelings about what's come to be known as the unofficial herald of fall coming to steal summer's thunder. After all, it does feel a little weird to be sipping on a steaming hot blend of cinnamon and nutmeg and resisting the urge to curl up under a warm blanket when it's still 80 degrees outside and you've still got the A.C. going at full blast.

However, there's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is Starbucks' most beloved seasonal drink for a good reason, and the the Twitterverse is very much here for the beverage's return, especially since accompanied by the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the chain's first new pumpkin sip 16 years.

As soon as Starbucks stores opened doors on Aug. 27, PSL fans made their way in to be among the first get that tasty fall sip.

Not even summer weather could keep people away.

TBH, people are ready to declare the start of fall with the coffee giant's seasonal menu returning to stores nationwide.

To be honest, the date of the drink's return isn't as much of a surprise as it has been in the past. If you're following the Leaf Rakers Society Facebook page, which is basically a safe space for all pumpkin, foliage, and PSL-loving denizens to talk about their mutual love of the colder months, you might have seen their post on Aug. 6 that offered a riddle via a virtual Magic 8 Ball. The clue read:

A series of riddles you'll need to crack to answer, 'when does the PSL come back?' You can ask us, we will not lie. But for now "Ask Again" is our only reply. Each week we will reveal a clue, the first is right in front of you.

Starbucks

Due to it being a Magic 8 Ball, many of the commenters guessed that they were alluding to the eighth month, aka August, which would make sense considering that the PSL also came back in August last year. As for the actual date, quite a few people correctly thought that the "three shakes" of the Magic 8 Ball meant that the drink would be coming back three weeks after the initial clue was posted, which would be Aug. 27.

It turns out that the speculation was right, and the day is finally here! So, you can now head to Starbucks for your first PSL of the season. While the actual start of fall may be still over a month away — and you've still got your Labor Day BBQ and numerous pool days to look forward to before officially saying goodbye to summer for the year — I have a feeling that the the return of these festive sips will have you getting into the fall mood a little early. If the tweets about the return are any indication, plenty of people already are.