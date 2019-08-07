With September right around the corner, I can't help but welcome fall with open arms. I can almost feel the crunch of leaves underneath my boots, and most importantly, taste the creamy, spicy PSL on the tip of my tongue. And luckily for Starbucks fans across the globe, it appears the classic seasonal drink is making an early debut. So if you're wondering, "When will Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte come back for 2019?" brace yourselves — it could be coming quite soon.

Any hardcore Starbucks fan has most likely joined the Facebook group called Leaf Raker's Society. It's a closed group created by the brand — meaning you have to request approval to get in — but it pretty much welcomes anyone and everyone with an undying love for fall Starbucks drinks. The "About" section describes it as "a safe place for a) pumpkins b) year-round scarf-wearers c) those who would rather work on their Halloween costume than their tan d) members of the Great Pumpkin watch 2017 Facebook Group," while requiring members to refrain from "hatin’ on fall," and to keep product and drink references "Starbucks-focused." Clearly, it's a group with a good vibe and an affinity for foliage.

Anyway, like I said, the Leaf Raker's Society is run by the brand, meaning they have actual insight on product information. And its latest post insinuates that the PSL might be coming back soon... possibly sometime in August. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for information on the PSL's 2019 return, and the brand pointed to the Leaf Rakers Society Facebook page in response.

So, let's get right into it, shall we? The clue in question was posted on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and it is a GIF featuring a pumpkin, which is disguised as a Magic Eight Ball. It sports the number "8" on the front, and after it's shaken three times, it comes up with the answer "Ask Again." Think about it.

The GIF is accompanied by a cryptic riddle, which reads:

A series of riddles you'll need to crack to answer, 'when does the PSL come back?' You can ask us, we will not lie. But for now "Ask Again" is our only reply. Each week we will reveal a clue, the first is right in front of you.

While the riddle doesn't explicitly say the exact date of the PSL's release, I definitely think the fact that it's a Magic Eight Ball means the Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning this month, August, which is the eighth month of the year. And since Aug. 3 already passed, I'm guessing the three shakes represents the fact that it could come out three weeks from when the clue was posted, which would mean it's coming back on the twenty-seventh day of the month, aka Aug. 27. That's where my money is right now, and a lot of the Leaf Rakers commenters seem to think the last Tuesday in August is as good a guess as any.

It would make sense for the drink to debut on the Aug. 27, considering the fact that the Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to Starbucks on Aug. 28 back in 2018. The news was confirmed about a week ahead of time, so everyone knew exactly when they could go get their Starbies fix. Needless to say, I got one as soon as I possibly could.

While date of the PSL's return still is not confirmed, it sounds like you'll be able to get your hands on the seasonal delicacy by the end of this month. The first clue did promise more clues to come, so I'd keep an eye the Leaf Rakers Facebook page all August long — you never know when the big PSL news will finally drop!