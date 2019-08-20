Get your sweaters and scarves ready because it's the start of the fall season! Starbuck's Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back Aug. 27, and there's no better time to celebrate the cozy season. That's right — soon, you'll be able to get your hands on the afternoon pick-me-up that somehow captures the essence of changing leaves and pumpkin carving with its peppery flavor. It's never too late to spice up your life with the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

According to Starbucks, the fan-favorite sip is coming back on Tuesday, Aug. 27 this year. Per the Leaf Rakers Society post confirming the date, the brand shared "...[Aug. 27] is the date of PSL's return!"

This is the earliest official release ever, per Business Insider. Last year, the menu item was for sale on Aug. 28. Before that, it had never been officially sold before Labor Day weekend! It looks like the celebrations for the fall season just keep getting earlier, and I have absolutely no problem with that.

Leading to the official announcement, Starbucks had been teasing its fans with clues about the imminent release of the product on the closed Facebook Group, the Leaf Rakers Society, the go-to place for fall enthusiasts to get their important fall updates from the company. The clues leading up to the official announcement on Aug. 20 included hints that had fans figuring out the drink was set to come back in August, with many making the guess that it would be Aug. 27. The first and second clues gave fans the numbers "8" (for August) from a Magic 8 ball and "2" from a clue pointing to a dresser with two drawers, and the third clue on Monday, Aug. 19 asked fans to count the letters in the word "pumpkin," which led people to put that final "7" in. And... they were right!

The brand confirmed the PSL fans were on the right track in its Aug. 20 post, writing:

You used your wit and and smarts to find the answers to our cryptic rhymes. You discovered '8' in a fortune teller. Figured out '2' from a poor speller. '7' you found in our handmade book, when we told you to take a second look. Put them together and you will learn that 8/27 is the date of PSL's return!

It's hard to imagine life without the Pumpkin Spice Latte, since it basically goes hand-in-hand with my fall routine. "Pumpkin Spice Latte has become more than just a beverage," Peter Dukes, director of espresso Americas for Starbucks, said in an August 2014 press release. "It has become a harbinger of the season." The seasonal beverage, however, was only concocted in 2003 by the coffee chain. With successes from holiday favorites such as the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha under their belt, Starbucks had wanted to add festivities to the fall lineup too. After developing a heavenly recipe that combines the pumpkin spice sauce, which has cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, with espresso and steamed milk, the Pumpkin Spice Latte was born.

It's good to know that there are plenty of other available products on the Pumpkin Spice lineup if you're looking to indulge in a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home. Available at a variety of grocery stores, there are goodies like the Pumpkin Spice Creamer and the Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw. There are also Starbucks K-Cups in fall varieties Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Latte. These K-Cups are the the easiest and most delicious way to get a quick morning pumpkin caffeine boost.

When you're hitting your local Starbucks on Aug. 27 to get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, remember to slowly indulge in your sweet beverage and take in the melange of carefully crafted flavors. After all, with the early release this year, there's plenty of time for more!