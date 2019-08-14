I don't know about you, but I'm very ready for fall. In fact, I've been craving a Pumpkin Spice Latte for weeks (iced, of course) — and I can't wait until it's officially released. As per usual, Starbucks has been super secretive about its PSL plans. However, the company has been dropping hints in a closed Facebook group for autumn enthusiasts, rightfully called the Leaf Rakers Society. Believe it or not, Starbucks' Aug. 13 hint about the PSL release date gives major insight on the drink's big debut.

Before I talk about Starbucks' latest hint about the PSL, let's talk about the Leaf Rakers Society. If you're already a member of the Facebook group, then you've probably already seen the post from Aug. 13 that I'm about to tell you about. If you aren't, then you can request to be a member and stay up-to-date on all things fall and PSL. Just keep in mind that the group has a strict list of rules in its "About" section that advises against "hatin' on fall." It's a safe spot for autumn lovers, which means all topics of discussion within the group must be autumn-themed.

TBH, it's the perfect place to celebrate the upcoming season (and talk about the PSL, of course).

Now that you know a little bit more about the Leaf Rakers Society, I can tell you about Starbucks' latest post in the group. The company shared a riddle on Tuesday, Aug. 13, which shares a few clues about the PSL's release date. The post in its entirety says,

Your second clue has now arrived. Is it two hard? You decide. Eyes, ears, objects in trade. On this day of Fall Pumpkinox, music’s made. And if you’re not the world’s best guesser, then how many drawers are in ghost’s dresser?

Take a minute and read that over and over again — because that's what I did. If you're stumped, take a look at the picture that the riddle is seemingly referring to (FYI, it's the cover photo for the Facebook group). As you can see, the photo shows a spooky ghost floating over a dresser that has a PSL sitting on top of it. Based off the comments on Starbucks' riddle, folks are referring to that dresser for the riddle.

The dresser in the photo has two drawers, which is leading people to believe the PSL will be released on Aug. 22. However, this isn't the first clue that Starbucks has dropped, and its previous message leads to a different date.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Starbucks unveiled a riddle along with a ~spooky~ video. The vid shows a pumpkin with the number "8" painted on it (like a Magic Eight Ball). Then, it's shaken three times. Since August is the eighth month of the year, folks became convinced that it'd be released within the month. Some people also figured it'd be released "three" weeks after the post was created, which would be Tuesday, Aug. 27.

There's also the theory that the two clues lead to the first two numbers of the release date. So, eight would be the month (August), and the two would be the first number of the date in August that it'd be released. If that were the case, we'd know that so far, the PSL will be released on Aug. 20-something. Keep your eyes peeled for a third clue and we may have the date figured out!

Of course, Starbucks is yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date. For more information on the PSL, join the Leaf Rakers Society group on Facebook or keep your eyes open for news about the upcoming drink.