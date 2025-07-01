Fourth of July weekend is for hot dogs, pool parties, and fireworks. For a red, white, and blue pop of flavor, Starbucks has an all-new Firework Frappuccino ($6), but only for a limited time. For one week only — from July 1 through July 7 — you can order a special blended version of Starbucks’ Summer-Berry Refresher, while supplies last.

The Firework Frappuccino is one of the cafe’s most Insta-worthy bevvies with layers of red raspberry-flavored pearls, strawberry purée, coconut milk blended with the Summer-Berry Refresher, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam to top it off. Basically, this drink looks even more like a nostalgic rocket popsicle than the patriotic Summer Skies already on the menu.

The combination of fruity flavors and sweet cream may be an explosion in your mouth, but how well do they really work together in one sip? Curious to see if the Firework Frappuccino is as tasty as it looks, I had to try Starbucks’ limited-time menu item before it’s gone.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the specialty Fourth of July drink:

The Firework Frappuccino Has A Lot Going On

I’m so glad to see Starbucks embracing Insta-worthy drinks once again. As a foodie, I love when something is picture-perfect and pretty like the long forgotten Unicorn Frappuccino from 2017 and even the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha that debuted in 2024. So, the Firework Frappuccino gets a 5 out of 5 for presentation with the red popping bubbles on the bottom, light blue blended beverage in the middle, and bright white cold foam on top.

You’ll want to take a pic of your drink ASAP, though. The top layer of strawberry purée swirls in almost immediately with the blue. When mixed all together, it makes for a lovely lavender shaded drink, so it’s still gorgeous.

Rachel Chapman

When it comes to the taste, I’m not as sold. This truly is a burst of flavor, but mostly raspberry and strawberry. I was hoping the cold foam and oat milk would make this creamier and taste like one of my favorite Fourth of July treats (a strawberry shortcake), but both ingredients got lost in the sauce. It didn’t help that I was given a large straw for sipping the pearls on the bottom, so all I could taste was raspberry. Even after stirring, the super sweet berry flavors continued to dominate each sip.

It wasn’t until I drank directly from the top with the cold foam first that I got the perfect blend of fruit and cream. With a straw, I would give this Frappuccino a 3 out of 5 for being too sweet for me. Drinking from the top, I would bump that up to a 4 out of 5.

How To Order A Firework Frappuccino After The Fourth Of July

Starbucks

Ultimately, the Firework Frappuccino is a fun new addition and exciting for the holiday. If you miss out on getting it before it’s gone, you can always order an off-the-menu version that’s a little more expensive. Just customize a Summer Skies Drink by getting it blended with strawberry purée inclusion and a vanilla sweet cream cold foam on top ($9).