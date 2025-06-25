Sabrina Carpenter is in a new era. She’s moved on from her Short n’ Sweet days, and is leaving that “me espresso” behind for Man’s Best Friend instead. To celebrate her seventh studio album’s release on Aug. 29, Carpenter has collaborated with Dunkin’ on a summer-worthy sip, the Strawberry Daydream Refresher.

After the success of Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’ in January, the Grammy-winning singer has teamed up with the cafe once again to create a delicious and creamy new bevvy. Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, appearing on the late summer menu starting June 25, uses Dunkin’s Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with oat milk and topped with a sweet cold foam. Joining the “Manchild” singer’s drink are three ice cream-inspired frozen coffees, an apple pie pastry, and a spicy chipotle hash brown wake-up wrap.

For the perfect beach snack, Dunkin’ introduced a new summertime 50-piece Munchkins bucket that can be used for building sandcastles. The Insta-worthy Star Spangled Donut has also returned to the menu, just in time for your Fourth of July festivities.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Dunkin’s new menu items, including Sabrina Carpenter’s creamy and sweet refresher:

6. Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee ($6)

Dunkin'

I was the most excited to try this frozen coffee as cookie dough is one of my favorite flavors of ice cream. Unfortunately, this didn’t really taste like cookie dough at all. I was missing the brown sugar flavor of a good dough, and instead just got a lot of chocolate syrup. The ice cream-inspired frozen coffees all come with waffle cone pieces and mocha drizzle on top, so it does get points for aesthetic.

Rating: 3 out of 5

5. Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee ($6)

Dunkin'

I was pleasantly surprised by the Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee. It has a strong mint flavor, which I really enjoy. However, you do need to make sure it’s properly stirred in. I got a sip of just mint syrup, and it was too artificial tasting and not as refreshing as I would have loved.

Rating: 3.25 out of 5

4. Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee ($5)

Dunkin'

Out of all the ice cream-inspired frozen coffees, the Butter Pecan was my favorite. This isn’t the flavor I would have ordered for myself, but this was the most like an actual scoop of butter pecan ice cream. (It’s also slightly cheaper.)

I recommend this for the caramel girlies or anyone with a mega sweet tooth. It really is sugary and a bit too one-note after a while, so I would have loved some actual pecan pieces mixed in for a salty crunch. Overall, for each of the ice cream drinks, I would add in a shot of espresso for more of a coffee flavor to balance out the sweetness.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

3. Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap ($3)

Dunkin'

I’m a fan of Dunkin’s Wake-Up Wraps. They are packed with so much deliciousness for an on-the-go breakfast, and the all-new chipotle version will definitely wake you up. The subtle spice from the chipotle aioli was just enough of a kick to keep my tastebuds on alert, along with the savory hash browns, egg, melted American cheese, and bacon. You can also order this with sausage, and get it as part of the $5 Meal Deal with a medium hot or iced coffee. It’s truly the perfect budget-friendly breakfast.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

2. Braided Apple Pie ($2)

Dunkin'

Dunkin’s Braided Apple Pie tastes like a pastry you’d find at a fancy European cafe. The hand-held treat is filled with baked apples and topped with sugar that melts on the buttery dough when warmed up. It really is like a mini apple pie, and goes perfectly with your go-to coffee order.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5

1. Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher ($6)

Dunkin'

I’ve been wanting to try Dunkin’s Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with oat milk after taste-testing the entire summertime menu in May, so I’m so happy to see an easy-to-order version inspired by one of my fave pop girlies. This Strawberry Daydream Refresher is everything I wanted and more. The strawberry and cream flavor from the cold foam instantly reminded me of Creme Savers candy from the early aughts.

This was such a nostalgic sip, but also so creamy. The oat milk was the right decision. There’s also some bubbles from the sparkling water that makes this extra crisp and refreshing for the summer. It may be a bit sweet because it tastes so much like candy, but you deserve to treat yourself. Kudos to Dunkin’ for also creating a drink that fits perfectly into Carpenter’s pastel, ‘80s-inspired aesthetic of Man’s Best Friend.

Rating: 5 out of 5