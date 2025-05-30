Summer is almost here and Dunkin’ has something extra refreshing for those hot, sunny days. As part of its summer 2025 menu, Dunkin’ has added an all-new Pink Spritz Refresher that has the approval of Giggly Squad co-host Paige DeSorbo.

The Summer House Bravolebrity and her cat, Daphne, star in Dunkin’s latest video announcing the launch of the Pink Spritz Refresher. The limited-time sip is a blend of guava, orange, and passionfruit flavors with sparkling water, giving it that refreshing, bubbly taste. The Pink Spritz isn’t the only refresher on Dunkin’s menu this season. Fan-favorites like the Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, and Tropical Guava have also made a return.

For the coffee lovers, Dunkin’ also introduced a Pistachio Signature Latte to its lineup, which you can enjoy with a new Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf or Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut. I got to try Dunkin’s new summer 2025 additions and returning faves, and below is a ranking of what’s worth ordering first:

7. The Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf ($4)

Rachel Chapman

The fan-favorite Iced Lemon Loaf is getting a summery upgrade with this strawberry swirl version. While this is at the bottom of my list, I really did love the new Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf and its authentic fruity flavors. It’s so soft and moist, it tastes like a slice of cake. I have a sweet tooth, so I welcome a sugary treat in the morning with my coffee. However, it can be overwhelming if you’re more of a savory person, which is why I’d recommend other menu items first. I also wish you could order this warmed up — oh well!

Rating: 4 out of 5

6. The Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

The Strawberry Dragonfruit is a classic and beloved Refresher. It’s definitely more strawberry-forward and has a slightly artificial taste like candy, but this is still a solid choice. The only reason it’s not ranking higher is that there are more exciting flavors and new menu items I would recommend you get first.

You can order any of Dunkin’s Refreshers with green tea, lemonade, water, black tea, or oat milk instead of sparkling water to make a more unique and customized bevvy, so that’s probably what I would try next with this flavor. A Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with oat milk might even be better than Starbucks’ beloved Pink Drink.

Rating: 4 out of 5

5. The Mango Pineapple Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

For a sip that just screams summer, you must get the Mango Pineapple Refresher. When the weather heats up, I’m a sucker for anything that has mango and pineapple because it reminds me of sitting by the pool or going to the beach. Pineapple has a tendency to be overpowering in the mix, but it blends so well that this is a bit more mango-forward. I would also try this next with oat milk to see if it tastes like one of my favorite desserts, mango sticky rice.

Rating: 4.25 out of 5

4. The Tropical Guava Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

For the most unique flavor of the Dunkin’ Refreshers, order the Tropical Guava. This is very guava-forward, and at times, tasted like a nostalgic peach Snapple. Because of its interesting flavor combo, I would go back to this over the Mango Pineapple or Strawberry Dragonfruit.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

3. The Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut ($2)

Rachel Chapman

Dunkin’s newest sweet treat is a glazed orange cake donut with vanilla icing drizzled on top. If you’re a fan of the blueberry cake donut or orange creamsicles, you must get this. The donut was so soft and sweet, but not too sugary. The fruity flavors really helped to balance this out, so it was just the right amount of doughy zest to go along with my coffee.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

2. The Pistachio Iced Signature Latte ($6)

Rachel Chapman

As a coffee lover, I tend to order lattes over refreshers on my typical Dunkin’ runs. So the new menu item I can’t wait to order again is the Pistachio Signature Latte. Other cafes like Starbucks have come out with their own pistachio-flavored drinks, but Dunkin’ does it best. The pistachio flavor doesn’t taste artificial, and it isn’t overpowering at all. It’s just the right amount of nutty flavor to go along with Dunkin’s delicious espresso. This latte also comes with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and waffle cone topping to make it a real treat.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5

1. The Pink Spritz Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

I may prefer coffee, but my top recommendation from the summer menu is the all-new Pink Spritz Refresher. This has the base of the Tropical Guava Refresher, but with an extra spritz of sparkling water to make it super refreshing. If you’re not someone who really needs a caffeine boost, I recommend getting this along with the Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut on your next Dunkin’ run. Also this summer, a medium Dunkin’ Refresher is $3, so your wallet and tastebuds will both be happy.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5