She’s back! The Dubai chocolate bar is going viral once again, over a year after content creator Maria Vehera first posted the treat to TikTok in December 2023. That video garnered over 111 million views on the app, and sparked interest in foodies to find and make their own versions at home.

The OG sweet treat that started it all comes from Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, and is made with shredded pastry, pistachios, and chocolate. Fix’s founder, Sarah Hamouda, told CNN in 2024 that “keeping up with the demand has definitely been a challenge,” but now, there are plenty of dupes for anyone looking to taste-test the Dubai chocolate bar for themselves. Even Starbucks has a secret menu drink that tastes just like pistachio chocolate.

Yes, DIY “Dubai Chocolate” Is Now Possible At Starbucks This Season

The Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Matcha Latte from content creator @beatricereyes has all the flavors of the candy, and is super easy to order now that pistachio is back at Starbucks on the Winter 2025 menu. For the Dubai chocolate pistachio, request a grande matcha latte with two pumps of pistachio sauce and a chocolate cream cold foam on top.

As a matcha lover, I was eager to get this off-the-menu latte and see whether it’s really worth the viral status.

An Honest Review Of Starbucks’ Dubai Chocolate Matcha

I recently tried Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte for the first time, and wasn’t a huge fan of the sauce. It’s a bit too sweet and artificial tasting for my pure pistachio-loving heart, so I put it in the “not for me” category. Now that I’ve had the Dubai-inspired chocolate matcha, I know I was wrong.

This is the right way to enjoy the limited-time pistachio flavor. The earthy matcha helped to even out the sugary pistachio flavors, so it was rich and delicious, and the chocolate cream on top tied everything together. As you’re sipping, you get the chocolate first just like biting into the Dubai bar. That is then followed up with a sweet and creamy pistachio flavor.

Rachel Chapman

If you haven’t been able to find the viral pistachio chocolate, this is how you can get all the flavors without having to order something online or flying to Dubai yourself. The only thing that is missing is that crunch from the kataifi pastry in the middle.

This is a bit of a splurge, though. With all the customizations, a grande is about $8, but it’s so worth it to try at least once. Plus, the pistachio is only available for a limited time on the Winter 2025 menu, so you’ll want to get it while you can. This is definitely a worthy treat-yourself moment.