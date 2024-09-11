Beetlejuice is back. The charismatic poltergeist played by Michael Keaton has returned to the silver screen, and to celebrate, you can order a Beetlejuice Frappuccino off Starbucks’ secret menu.

The official green and black frozen treat inspired by the titular character of both Beetlejuice and its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, can be found at the Starbucks on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, but you can easily get it from your local cafe.

How To Order The Beetlejuice Frappuccino

The $8 drink is a Matcha Crème Frappuccino with mocha drizzle and java chips. Whether you’re ordering on the Starbucks app or in person, ask for a grande matcha Frappuccino, substitute the three pumps of classic syrup for three pumps of white mocha sauce, and add in java chips.

To create the black stripes like on Beetlejuice’s suit, ask your barista to line the cup with mocha drizzle. For a truly Insta-worthy sip, request extra mocha drizzle on top.

Since I was already visiting the Warner Bros. Studio lot to check out some of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costumes and props on display in the lobby, I stopped by Starbucks to pick up a themed Frappuccino to really get into the spooky spirit. (FYI, you don’t need a ticket to the studio tour to visit Starbucks and shop for merch.)

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the off-the-menu Beetlejuice Frappuccino at Starbucks and how you can make it even more strange and unusual.

The Juice Is Loose & Delicious

This was one of the best secret menu drinks I’ve tried from Starbucks. As a fan of matcha and mochas, it’s really no surprise that I enjoyed the flavor combo. The matcha and white chocolate mocha were a better pair than Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice, and I loved the java chips for added crunch and texture.

The taste of the Beetlejuice Frappuccino was exceptional, but its presentation is what really won me over. The green matcha with black mocha stripes really did look like Beetlejuice in a cup. I would order this again in a heartbeat, just like I enjoy watching Beetlejuice at least once every fall.

The best part? None of these ingredients is seasonal, so you can order it any time of the year.

The only improvement I might make is to add some of the matcha powder to the whipped cream topping for even more color, but this already is a 5 out of 5. Even the $8 price isn’t too bad for all the customizations.

If you’re a matcha, mocha, or Beetlejuice fan on the way to see Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in the new film, I highly recommend ordering this for a sweet treat for yourself.