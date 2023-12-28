Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka may be all about “making chocolate,” but Starbucks has something just as tasty for you to enjoy — the Wonka Frappuccino, which is exclusively available at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour cafe in Burbank, California. I was planning to get my regular Starbucks latte to bring on the tour when I saw a sign for the Mango Dragonfruit and Vanilla Bean Frappuccino drink “inspired by the sweetest movie around.” Since I had just seen the Wonka film the night before, I ordered the new Frappuccino to see if it was as good as the Hoverchocs in the movie looked.

I’d actually been craving chocolate since seeing all the creations that Chalamet’s character makes in Wonka, so I was hoping this drink would taste like something he would sell at the Galeries Gourmet. However, this secret menu Starbucks drink was more Insta-worthy than it was chocolatey. While I was surprised by the taste, I still found it to be delicious, and even though it’s not on the menu at every Starbucks, there is a way to order your very own Wonka-inspired Frappuccino at your local cafe.

Starbucks’ Wonka Frappuccino Wasn’t What I Expected

Rachel Chapman

The Wonka Starbucks Frappuccino is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with Mango Dragonfruit that’s topped with chocolate whipped cream and sprinkles. It’s basically an Insta-worthy Vanilla Bean Frappuccino — at least that’s what it tastes like. The Mango Dragonfruit flavor wasn’t strong at all, so there wasn’t an overpowering fruity flavor. Instead, the scoop of Dragonfruit inclusion just adds a purple color to the drink, which is very reminiscent of Wonka’s coat. Ultimately, this drink looks more like Chalamet in the film than it tastes like one of his chocolates.

There is a chocolate whipped cream on top that’s like a nod to Wonka’s brown hat, and the drink is topped with festive red and green sprinkles for flair — but you only taste the chocolate when you’re left with it at the bottom of your cup. If you’re looking for more chocolate — like I was — I would recommend adding in some Frappuccino Chips to be blended in or lining the cup with some Mocha Sauce. You could even add in some Chocolate Malt Powder, but the more chocolate you add in will make the purple not as vibrant.

If you aren’t able to make it to the studios while the exclusive Wonka Frappuccino is on the menu, you’ll need to order it at your local Starbucks anyway, so feel free to customize it how you’d like. To order the Wonk Frappuccino as it’s sold at the Warner Bros. Studios, ask your Starbucks barista for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with one scoop of Vanilla Bean Powder, one scoop of Dragonfruit inclusion, chocolate whipped cream on top, and the red and green sprinkle topping. Your store might not have the chocolate whipped cream, but Starbucks has a Chocolate Cream Cold Foam that is very similar. The cold foam might even give you more of chocolate-forward taste as well.

Overall, I enjoyed the Wonka Starbucks drink even if it wasn’t chocolatey enough for me. It was nice to sip on as I got to check out the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, which has a special Gilmore Girls addition for the holidays. Just be aware that it was a little pricey at $9 for a Grande, thanks to all the customizations, and adding in more chocolate will add up. If you’re sticking with the OG Wonka Frappuccino at the Warner Bros. Studio, make sure to snap a pic of your drink in front of some of the props and costumes from the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory as well as the new film in the lobby.

You don’t even need a ticket to visit the Wonka displays at the studio in Burbank, swing by the Starbucks, and check out the Wonka merch. The store has some great Gilmore Girls and The White Lotus merch, too, like candles inspired by the resorts from Season 1 and Season 1 and the robe that Tonya McQuoid wears at the spa in Season 1.