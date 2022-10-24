There’s no better place to spend the holidays than Stars Hollow. Just like Lorelai Gilmore, you may love the wintertime and can “smell snow” before the first flake even falls. To get you into the Gilmore Girls spirit, celebrate the holidays in Stars Hollow at the Gilmore Girls holiday pop-up from Warner Bros. Studio, which features real sets, costumes, and props from the series.

While the fictional Stars Hollow may be located in Connecticut, the Warner Bros. Studio in Hollywood is home to the actual set where Lorelai, Rory, Sookie, and Luke lived. On a typical Warner Bros. Studio Tour, you get to travel through the backlot and see where they filmed Gilmore Girls and even Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Hardcore fans could recognize the gazebo and even an empty Luke’s Diner anywhere, but for the holidays, Warner Bros. Studio is transforming the set to look like Stars Hollow once again. Not only can you snap some pictures in front of the Stars Hollow and Luke’s Diner signs, but you can also grab a cup of coffee or Lorelai’s favorite Pop-Tarts as you stroll around.

If this sounds about as dreamy as Rory’s dreams of getting into college, you may just want to round up all your Gilmore Girls fans to visit the Warner Bros. Studio this December.

When Is The Holidays Made Here Gilmore Girls Pop-Up?

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The Holidays Made Here event is being added to all Warner Bros. Studio tours happening Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, 2023. While the studio will be closed on Dec. 25, you and your fam or besties can enjoy this limited time Gilmore Girls experience leading up to Christmas and the new year. Since this is included in all tours, you also don’t have to buy an extra ticket to immerse yourself in Stars Hollow.

What’s Happening In Stars Hollow During Holidays Made Here?

As part of your tour, you’ll get to walk around the Midwest Street Backlot — aka Stars Hollow — at the Warner Bros. Studio. For this event, the fictional town will be decorated for the season and OG Gilmore Girls sets will be available for you to see with some of the actual props and costumes from the show on display. This is truly an Insta-worthy experience and you’ll want to snap a pic on the iconic gazebo where Luke and Lorelai finally said “I do.” You can also take a selfie in front of the Stars Hollow town sign and with Lorelai and Rory’s Bjork Snowman.

As you take a walk around town, you’ll be able to see Luke’s Diner, Lorelai’s house, Mrs. Kim’s Antiques, and even Doose’s Market where Dean kissed Rory in aisle three — a “good aisle,” according to Lane.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Along with an Instagram photo sesh, you can also grab food from the Gilmore Girls pop-up. There will be tasty treats like Pop-Tarts, and of course, coffee. It wouldn’t be a proper Gilmore Girls day without coffee! And it wouldn’t be a proper Warner Bros. Studio Tour visit without some shopping as well. The Holidays Made Here experience will also have exclusive and festive Gilmore Girls merch for purchase in Stars Hollow that has been created just for this event. You can also shop around in the Friends Boutique and Central Perk Café near to Stars Hollow. Friends fans will appreciate the holiday decor and props that will be on display there, including the infamous Holiday Armadillo costume.

Lorelai was right when she said, “Everything is magical when it snows.” Even though Southern California may not get a lot of snowfall in the winter, you can have the most magical time in Stars Hollow this year.