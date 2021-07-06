Fotos International/Getty Images/WARNER BROS. STUDIO TOUR HOLLYWOOD
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is back and better than ever. If you’ve been on the tour located in Burbank, California before, it’s a must-do all over again, especially if you consider yourself a Friends fan. In this reimagined experience, guests will get the chance to make a pitstop at Central Perk Café, which features tons of Friends Easter eggs and Insta-worthy moments.
The brand new Friends boutique includes replica sets of Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s apartment, and Joey and Chandler’s place. While there have been Friends experiences before, this time around, you’ll truly feel like you’re in an episode of the show while enjoying a cup of delicious coffee. You could even sip on “The Chandler” caramel coconut latte while getting cozy on the iconic orange Central Perk couch. Or, order Rachel’s English trifle to eat while sitting in Monica and Rachel’s kitchen or living room.
The new Friends boutique at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour not only allows you to feel like you’re part of the show, or living out the reunion special, but it has tons of Friends Easter eggs hidden throughout for stans to find. You’ll want to spend hours just walking around the cafe looking for little nods to your favorite episodes or characters. These 11 Friends Easter eggs are just a few of the things you should look out for on your next visit.
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopened on June 26, and tickets are available now for future tours ($69). They even have a SoCal Resident discount for $57 you’ll want to take advantage of if you want to go on your very own Friends Easter egg hunt. The Central Perk Café and all-new Friends boutique are only available through the Studio Tour, and tours run on weekends. Starting July 15, the tour will also be available Thursday to Monday as well. WBSTH is currently following all mandated city, state, and federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), so make sure to have your mask with you at all times. For more information, visit WBStudioTour.com.