9 Friends-Inspired Experiences You Can Participate In Ahead Of The Reunion Special

Friends: The Reunion isn’t the only long overdue reunion on its way. You and your besties are planning a little get-together of your own in anticipation of the HBO Max special. Since this may be the first time you’re all seeing each other as a group in more than a year, it’s got to be as epic as the Friends cast coming together again. Be inspired by the OG Central Perk crew by doing one of the many Friends TV show-inspired experiences and events leading up to the premiere on Thursday, May 27.

Instead of just planning to stream the Friends reunion special at home, “pivot” your plans a bit to include a little Friends-themed adventure as well. If you’re in a city like NYC or Chicago, you and your crew could visit some of the replicated sets from the show for a few Instagram snaps. If you don’t have a “pla” yet for how you’ll be watching Friends: The Reunion with your BFFs, you can make one by renting out a Friends-themed Airbnb and watching the show together in your matching Friends crewnecks ($33, Etsy). Keep in mind, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that you should delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated, and even after you’ve all received all your vaccinations, you should still follow the COVID-19 protocols of the places you’re visiting. Once that’s all set, you can live out your Friends-related dreams with the Rachels to your Monica.

You and your Day 1s are no longer on a break, so make this reunion one that would leave Janice saying, “Oh. My. God.” Any of these nine Friends-inspired experiences would be a good start.

01 Have A Sleepover On The Friends Set The 'Friends' Experience Thanks to Booking.com and The Friends Experience, you and your BFF could spend the night hanging out in Monica and Rachel’s living room, playing foosball in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and catching up on the Central Perk couch. Starting May 21, you can book a sleepover in the Friends pop-up in NYC for only $19.94 (an homage to the year the show premiered). You’ll have access to the different sets for tons of Insta pics and moments to recreate your fave scenes from the series.

02 Visit The Friends Experience In Chicago Or NYC Don’t worry if you aren’t one of the lucky few fans who will get the chance to sleep over in The Friends Experience. You can still visit the interactive space now in both Chicago ($35) and NYC ($45). Throughout the experience, you’ll get to see not only replicated sets, but actual costumes and props used in the show. There’s also a store for some fun souvenirs, and the New York location has a Central Perk where you can buy coffee and pastries.

03 Go On A Virtual Friends Tour In NYC Visit the city where Friends takes place from the comfort of your own couch. On Location Tours is offering a virtual Friends tour for only $29. The 40-minute tour takes you to 18 different locations in NYC that were used as inspiration or referenced in the show. You’ll get to the see the exterior used for the Friends apartment, as well as Bloomingdale’s, the Museum of Natural History, and Saks 5th Avenue. There’s also an option to upgrade your tour package ($68) to include a Friends-themed box shipped to you with goodies inside.

04 Visit Friends Locations In NYC With A Guided Tour If you’re in NYC, On Location Tours has an in-person TV and Movie tour ($450 for three). It will take you to some of the Friends locations throughout the city, like the apartment building in the West Village. You’ll also get to see spots from other TV shows like Glee and The Mindy Project, as well as movies like When Harry Met Sally and Avengers: Endgame.

05 Book A Friends-Themed Airbnb Airbnb Need a special place to watch the Friends reunion? How about a Friends-themed Airbnb ($45 per night) with a kitchen that looks just like Monica and Rachel’s? This studio for two in Canada is the perfect place to watch the HBO Max special with your bestie. You could even stock up on some of Serendipity’s Friends Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream ($8) for a sweet snack to enjoy while watching.

06 Plan A Trip To FriendsFest If you’re U.K.-based, you’re in luck, because FriendsFest is returning this summer (£29-£34). The ultimate fan experience includes Insta-worthy sets, Central Perk snacks, and exclusive merchandise. It’ll be like the episode of Friends where everyone travels to London for Ross and Emily’s wedding — only you’ll make it even better (and not say anyone else’s name at the altar).

07 Compete In Friends Trivia Having watched every episode multiple times, you’re basically a Friends scholar. Put your knowledge to the test with an online Friends trivia night ($10). There will be three rounds of multiple choice questions, and the winners get to take home a cash prize. There’s also a costume contest, so start thinking of what you and your friends can put together now. You could also just put on every item in your closet to be like Joey pretending to be Chandler. Could you be wearing anymore clothes?

08 Work Together In A Friends Quotes Virtual Trivia Eventbrite has another Friends trivia night ($7) planned where you can flex your Friends knowledge. This particular virtual trivia game is all about Friends quotes, so you know you’re going to kill it. Surprise everyone with how much you can quote the show, because they don’t know that you know they know you know.

09 Visit The Actual Set On The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Another Friends experience you can plan with your besties is to go on the Warner Bros. Studio ($69) tour in Burbank, CA. The studio has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but plans on reopening this summer. On the tour, you’ll get to see actual sets from the show, like the part of Central Park where Phoebe and Rachel go for a run. There’s also a Central Perk set where you can take a photo on the couch with your friends.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.