Now that the Fourth of July is in the rearview mirror, Halloween is the next major holiday on everyone’s mind. Sure, we’ve still got plenty of beach days and summer vacays before fall is officially here, but Bath & Body Works is celebrating all things spooktacular early with its 2025 Summerween collection.

Your favorite Halloween-inspired fragrances are back, including Vampire Blood, Immortal, Ghoul Friend, Wicked Vanilla Woods, and Candy Apple Cauldron. Joining these festive fall faves is an all-new Halloween scent for 2025, the I Scream Float. This gourmand treat is inspired by an ice cream float with notes of fizzling cola, a scoop of vanilla, and sugar. The new fragrance was available on TikTok before its launch on July 7, and sold out within 24 hours.

You can now find I Scream Float at Bath & Body Works stores and online in a variety of products, like body cream, three-wick candles, foaming hand soap, fine fragrance mist, and a Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion that makes your skin sparkle like Edward Cullen.

I was able to get my hands on I Scream Float ahead of its launch. Here is my review of what B&BW’s new Halloween 2025 scent really smells like:

I Scream Float Is So Good I Want To Eat It

Bath & Body Works

I would have never thought of turning a Coke float into a Halloween fragrance, and I probably wouldn’t have picked it out for myself. I’m more of a floral girlie, but lately, the gourmand trend has gotten me to try everything from cherry perfume to a pistachio mist — and I’m not complaining. In fact, I’m so glad I tried Bath & Body Works’ I Scream Float, because I’m obsessed.

The fizzy cola notes in this new fragrance remind me so much of Lip Smacker’s Coca-Cola lip balm from my childhood, and smells like what Haribo’s Happy-Cola gummies taste like. Bath & Body Works nailed it with such a unique flavor that I couldn’t help but to stan. It’s not just the cola, either. The vanilla comes through as well to provide the same creaminess you expect from the scoop in your soda float. Just like the Fourth of July may make Jennifer Coolidge’s Legally Blonde 2 character want a hot dog, this lotion makes me want a Coke float real bad.

My favorite iteration of the I Scream Float fragrance is the Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion, because it sprays out like a crackling foam, kind of like opening a carbonated bevvy. It adds an extra layer of Coca-Cola vibes to the experience. Plus, it’s glittery, and who doesn’t love a little shimmer? Overall, I’m so glad I tried something new. This really is the ideal Summerween scent, combining ice cream days with spooky season vibes.

