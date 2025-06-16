Bath & Body Works is choosing to have a “tomato girl” summer. The viral TikTok aesthetic, which first arrived on the FYP in 2023, isn’t necessarily all about wearing red and eating pasta dishes from June to August — though, that does sound amazing. Instead, a “tomato girl” is someone who dreams of vacationing on the Amalfi Coast and spending the warmer months traipsing through vine-filled fields while drinking Italian spritzes.

To be a “tomato girl,” you must channel the vibes of a Mediterranean getaway, like Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus Season 2, and Bath & Body Works has a scent to transport you there without a passport. The all-new Off The Vine fragrance was made to smell like “a bright, earthy herb garden ripe for picking” with notes of heirloom tomatoes, geranium, and moss.

You can find the full Off The Vine collection in stores and online now, which includes everything from body wash and candles to hand soap and lotion. I was given a sample of Bath & Body Works’ Off The Vine eau de parfum to see what the brand’s tomato-inspired fragrance actually smells like, and whether it’s worth getting for the “tomato girls” this summer.

Off The Vine Isn’t Strictly Tomato

You might be hesitant to try Off The Vine, because you’re worried you’re going to smell like pasta sauce, but no need to fret. Bath & Body Works has created a fragrance that gives off more vineyard than ketchup. In fact, I couldn’t really smell the tomato notes at all.

The geranium, instead, is the main character with the Mediterranean moss giving this fragrance a nice earthy tone. It’s a lot more sweet than savory, with a brightness that reminds me of coastal summers. I believe Bath & Body Works really nailed the sophisticated vibes of “tomato girl” summer without going too literal into a food-scented perfume.

Even though it’s more earthy than my typical summer fragrance of coconut or light florals, I would wear this if I wanted to feel like I’m in Europe with a headscarf on and an Aperol spritz in hand. It is a more unique scent, so I can see how this might not be for everyone. Plus, it’s on the stronger side.

With all that in mind, I would give Bath & Body Works’ Off The Vine a solid 4 out of 5. It’s not for everyone, but for those looking to have an Italian summer aesthetic, this is the scent you need.

Shop The Off The Vine Collection