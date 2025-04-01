Finding your signature scent can be expensive. Some of the most popular fragrances on TikTok can cost between $50 to over $300 for a bottle. If you’re not ready to commit to such a costly scent, Bath & Body Works has affordable dupes inspired by the most viral luxury fragrances on the market.

The Everyday Luxuries collection features fragrances that are meant to smell like your favorite designer perfumes, like Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium and Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gioia, with more budget-friendly price tags. In March, Bath & Body Works added four new scents to the Everyday Luxuries collection: Pistachio Glaze, Strawberry Flirt, All Eyes On Her, and Imperfect Beauty.

Eager to try these new fragrances after seeing them on my FYP, I went to Bath & Body Works to test out all the new additions to the Everyday Luxuries collection from 2025. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each scent:

Pistachio Glaze Is A Yum Pistachio Glaze Dupe

TikTokers are saying Bath & Body Works’ Pistachio Glaze is a dupe for Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato ($100), but @paulreactss believes it doesn’t quite have the same scent to be a perfect match.

Even though the fragrance influencer wasn’t a huge fan, I really loved the Pistachio Glaze and felt it was the most unique of the fragrance mists I tried. It really does smell like pistachios with a strong nutty presence and additional notes of toasted vanilla and sugared patchouli.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Strawberry Flirt Is A Strawberry Letter Dupe

Inspired by Phlur’s Strawberry Letter ($99), Bath & Body Works has the Strawberry Flirt scent with notes of strawberry jam, vibrant poppy, and cotton candy musk.

I really loved the sweetness of this scent thanks to the cotton candy, so it wasn’t just strictly strawberry. I would even choose this over the cherry craze going on, thanks to Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande’s perfumes.

Rating: 4.5 out 5

All Eyes On Her Is A Burberry Her Dupe

All Eyes On Her gets its name inspo and scent from Burberry Her ($168). The luxury gourmand fragrance has red and dark berry notes, while the Bath & Body Works dupe is meant to have ripe blackberry, bold jasmine, and velvety sandalwood.

I didn’t get a true blackberry scent from this. It was very subtle, and I felt the sandalwood came in stronger to make this more of a romantic beach scent. Either way, I liked it. It’s just not what you think when you think of blackberry.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Imperfect Beauty Is A Perfect Dupe

With similar names, Bath & Body Works’ Imperfect Beauty scent is a dupe for Marc Jacobs’ Perfect perfume ($160). This teal bottled fragrance has notes of sweet rhubarb, white florals, and radiant cashmere.

This was everything I love in one bottle. It had fresh florals and a clean feeling like laundry with a slight fruitiness from the rhubarb. As much as I love how unique the Pistachio Glaze scent was, this was my favorite of the new batch as a floral girlie.

Rating: 5 out of 5

You’re Cheeky Is A Good Girl Blush Dupe

According to TikTok, the You’re Cheeky fragrance is a dupe of Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Blush ($170). While the bottle may not be as fun as Herrera’s heel-inspired packaging, the Bath & Body Works scent is almost identical with notes of pink peppercorn, warm almond blossoms, and vanilla bean.

This is a bit confusing, though, if you’re expecting a creamy gourmand scent. I found this to be a little more fruity, which I liked but was not expecting.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Midnight Addiction Is A Black Opium Dupe

Midnight Addiction is Bath & Body Works’ version of Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium ($165). The luxury perfume has notes of black coffee, white flowers, vanilla, and spice, while being a favorite of celebs like Zoë Kravitz.

I was expecting this to be a rich scent, but Bath & Body Works’ Midnight Addiction is lighter and more fruity. The plum came in strong as a main character with the almond and coffee notes being too subtle to notice.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Seeing Rouge Is A Rouge 540 Dupe

Inspired by Baccarat’s Rouge 540 ($335), Bath & Body Works has the Seeing Rouge fragrance. This has notes of blackcurrant buds, sweet saffron, and amber moss.

This gave me musk vibes, which isn’t my style at all. It was as rich as I thought Midnight Addiction would be. It’s not my style, but if you love Rouge 540, you may love it — especially for its price.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Madame Mystique Is A Mon Paris Dupe

Another YSL dupe is the Madame Mystique, which is supposed to be like the Mon Paris perfume ($145).

I was excited to try this one, because I love roses and it has notes of bright red berries, rose petals, and sultry woods. However, this was mostly berries with very little floral additions. The mystique part of the name is accurate because I was confused.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Aqua Hour Is An Acqua Di Gioia Dupe

Bath & Body Works’ Aqua Hour is a response to Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gioia ($130), which has a citrusy and aquatic scent.

It’s a perfect dupe, and gives me fruity beach vibes. I would definitely wear this in the summer, while lounging by the water. I’m adding it to my beach bag ASAP.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Guilty As Fig Is A Father Figure Dupe

Phlur’s Father Figure ($99) has a fig scent with top notes of waterlily and cassis buds. Bath & Body Works’ version is also a fig-forward fragrance with lush jasmine and creamy musk.

Not only did I love the name of this fragrance — which reminded me of Taylor Swift’s “Guilty as Sin” — but I enjoyed the mix of fruit and florals. It was a very light scent that is great for spring and summer.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5