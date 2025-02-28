It seems that one particular fruit has left quite an impression on the pop girlies. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have recently released cherry perfumes in their fragrance collections, solidifying the red drupe as a major trend for 2025.

The Short n’ Sweet singer’s Cherry Baby aromatic first dropped in July 2024 as part of her Sweet Tooth line of gourmand scents in chocolate bar-shaped bottles. Six months later, in January 2025, the Wicked star released her r.e.m. Cherry Eclipse collection, exclusively at Ulta Beauty, along with a Dreamglow makeup collection of blushes, glossy balms, and serums.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby

I tried the new Grammy winner’s fragrance when it was first released, and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. My only gripe with the perfume is how quickly the scent fades (which seems to be a consistent problem with Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth collection). What I really loved, though, was the sophisticated cherry and brown sugar notes that made me want to taste it, too.

Ulta Sabrina Carpenter INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

As a recent cherry fragrance stan, I knew I had to give Grande’s Cherry Eclipse fragrance a try as soon as I saw she posted about it on Instagram. Below, you’ll find my review of r.e.m.’s Cherry Eclipse and how it compares to Carpenter’s Cherry Baby.

Ariana Grande’s Cherry Eclipse

My first impression of the Oscar nominee’s new product was that the packaging was cute and very Glinda-fied, but it doesn’t hold a candle to Carpenter’s chocolate bar-shaped fragrances. I’m a foodie at heart, so the Sweet Tooth bottles will always rank superior — but that doesn’t mean the Cherry Eclipse bottle isn’t gorgeous.

The pink circular bottle comes in a crystal-like holder that looks chic from far away, but is made of plastic. It’s similar to the OG R.E.M. Eau de Parfum, and would look cute displayed on a vanity or bathroom counter. The ethereal vibe of the bottle also matches the sophisticated scent.

Cherry Eclipse’s key notes are black cherry, honeysuckle, jasmine, and marshmallow, so it’s much more of a sweet floral fragrance than strictly fruity. That’s where it really sets itself apart from Cherry Baby, which is heavy on the cherry with a vanilla-like base.

Some fans on TikTok have said that the “cherry note is not cherrying” enough in Ari’s scent, but I have to disagree; it’s more of a candied cherry than fresh fruit straight from the tree, so it’s sweeter and less of a main character. However, no one can say this isn’t a cherry perfume.

What I love is how complex Cherry Eclipse is as a scent. There’s a lot going on, but it works — and it’s strong. Cherry Baby is much more subtle and warm, and fades within the hour. I found that Cherry Eclipse stuck with me for at least three hours on my skin, and even more if I sprayed it in my hair or on my clothes.

TL;DR: Ariana & Sabrina Need A Collab ASAP

Both scents are gorgeous, which makes me think Grande and Carpenter not only need a musical duet in the near future, but a fragrance one as well. Basically, I would jump at the chance to try a Sweet Tooth and r.e.m. crossover. Until then, I’m glad to have both Cherry Baby and Cherry Eclipse in my growing collection, which really do go well together.

I may prefer the more subtle and unique Cherry Baby in my everyday routine, but Cherry Eclipse gets a 4 out of 5 from me. It’s what I want to wear when I’m looking to stand out or have a Glinda flying down in a bubble moment à la Wicked.

Cherry Eclipse is available exclusively at Ulta in stores and online in 1.7-ounce ($60) or 3.4-ounce ($70) bottles along with a travel spray ($28) for sampling.