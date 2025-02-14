Sabrina Carpenter is giving a whole new meaning to one of her hit singles, with some help from the queen of country music. In the video for her newly released version of “Please Please Please,” Carpenter replaces her former partner-in-crime with Dolly Parton, as the two Thelma & Louise-coded runaways drive off with a tied-up man in their truck bed. Although his face is covered, it’s clear this ill-fated dude is meant to be the bank robber that Carpenter’s ex Barry Keoghan portrayed in the original “Please Please Please” video.

The new video, which was cheekily released on Valentine’s Day, seems to be a continuation of the first one, which ended with Carpenter handcuffing and gagging Keoghan’s character after once again bailing him out of jail. In it, Carpenter and Parton gleefully sing the cautionary track while driving away from the police in a black-and-white filter.

The man in their truck is wearing the exact same white tank top and black slacks that Keoghan’s character wore in the first video. And although he’s still showing signs of life, the fact that Carpenter and Parton loaded a shovel into truck beside him makes their intentions clear. They’re turning “Goodbye Earl” into “Goodbye Barry.”

The new version of “Please Please Please” arrives a little over two months after Carpenter and Keoghan reportedly broke up. The two had been linked since late 2023, and as their relationship became more public, Keoghan was a significant part of Carpenter’s pop ascendence in 2024. He even inspired some of the steamiest songs on her hit album Short ‘n Sweet.

“Please Please Please” featuring Parton is one of four new songs on the deluxe version of Short ‘n Sweet, also released Feb. 14.