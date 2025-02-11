Sabrina Carpenter got candid about her song “Skin,” which she released in 2021. During an interview with Vogue, published Feb. 11, Carpenter opened up about creating the track — and according to her, she never really thought the world would hear it. Apparently, Carpenter did not think she’d release “Skin” though she ended up changing her mind.

“I wrote it not envisioning it coming out,” Carpenter told Vogue. “It was a bit of a whirlwind.” The song came out on Jan. 22, 2021. Though Carpenter did not confirm anything to Vogue about the song’s inspiration, it was released two weeks after Olivia Rodrigo’s single “drivers license” came out on Jan. 8, 2021.

Rodrigo’s track is rumored to be about fellow Disney alums Joshua Bassett and Carpenter. In it, Rodrigo sings, “You're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about.”

Fans think “Skin” was released as a response to Rodrigo’s hit. In the lyrics, Carpenter seemingly cleared up her side of the rumored love triangle. “Maybe we could've been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend / There's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

If there was any lingering tension between the two singers, it seems like both Carpenter and Rodrigo have moved past it. At the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, Rodrigo and Carpenter were spotted chatting during the show. In another clip, the duo was actually seen sharing a hug.

It sounds like Carpenter may have even manifested this reconciliation in her “Skin” lyrics. “I just hope that one day / We both can laugh about it / When it's not in our face / Won't have to dance around it,” she sang in the track.

Fans were definitely excited about Carpenter and Rodrigo’s Grammys moment. “the world is HEALING. I used to pray for moments like these,” one wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. Another replied to the video, “that' so sweet of them NGL this is hug is so heartwarming.”