The sour vibe between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo just got much sweeter. The two pop stars have been infamously pitted against one another for about four years, ever since Rodrigo’s breakout hit “Drivers License” was perceived to be about Carpenter hooking up with her ex, Joshua Bassett. Well, Bassett is very much out of the picture now for both singers, and it looked like Carpenter and Rodrigo had finally patched things up at the 2025 Grammys.

Though they weren’t featured together during the Grammys broadcast, eagle-eyed fans noticed Carpenter and Rodrigo talking with each other and even sharing a hug in the background of some shots from the ceremony. The interactions were notable as Carpenter and Rodrigo have not been seen together since their rumored rift in 2021. Back then, fans believed that Rodrigo’s breakup ballad “Drivers License” was inspired by her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett moving on from her with Carpenter, although neither relationship has ever been confirmed. Carpenter seemed to fuel this theory by releasing her own single, “Skin,” just weeks later, which appeared to respond to “Drivers License.”

The speculation of a feud has continued for years, especially after Taylor Swift made Carpenter an opener on her Eras Tour in 2023, which was perceived as a dig against Rodrigo since fans believed Swift had her own issues with former friend Rodrigo. But after this sweet Grammys exchange, it looks like Carpenter and Rodrigo are putting any past drama to bed.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Both Carpenter and Rodrigo have moved on in their love lives since the Bassett rumors. Rodrigo is now dating actor Louis Partridge, whom she brought as her date to the Grammys. And Carpenter was in a buzzy relationship with Barry Keoghan up until the end of 2024, when it was reported they had broken up.

Carpenter even made light of the Rodrigo/Bassett drama on her Short n’ Sweet single “Taste,” quipping in the bridge: “I know I’ve been known to share.”

Although they’ve yet to have a super public reunion, Carpenter and Rodrigo’s brief Grammys interaction certainly seems to be the foundation for a rebuilt friendship.