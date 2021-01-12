There's a new queen of heartbreak ballads in town. Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" is going viral, and while it's her first official single, it's already struck a chord with millions of people. The song reached No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music's global streaming charts within it's first week, and has even become a trending topic on Twitter. The song resonated with so many because it's incredibly personal. But fans think they've figured out who the song was written about. You see, Rodrigo stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alongside Joshua Bassett, and fans are entirely convinced they have romantic history that inspired Rodrigo's heartbreaking track. But are Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett still friends? Here's what we know about where the Disney co-stars stand.

If Rodrigo's song is indeed about Bassett, one might think they've ceased communication entirely. In one verse she sings: "I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone."

But the pair still work together on the set of High School Musical, so they at least have an ongoing professional relationship. Plus, Bassett promoted the new song on social media, so they're seemingly friendly enough. In a post to his story, he said "Driver's License" was "great."

Joshua Bassett/Instagram

You can listen to "Driver's License" below.

Bassett also recently referred to Rodrigo as his "homie." Chatting with the Chicks in the Office podcast in December 2020, he opened up about working alongside Rodrigo and their "very close" friendship.

"We definitely spent a lot of time together, and she's really wonderful," he said of writing the song "Just for a Moment" with her. "She's a homie for sure."

Few things are more complicated than a celebrity romance, except, of course, when that romance becomes a love triangle. The fan fervor behind "Driver's License" only grew when some started speculating the "blonde" girl Rodrigo references in her song is actually Sabrina Carpenter. Bassett has been seen spending time with Carpenter in recent months, so fans are convinced he moved on with her.

After this fan theory started circulating, some people noticed Rodrigo reposted a lot of her castmates' messages about her song, but never shared Bassett's post.

Since the song's release, Neither Rodrigo or Bassett have spoken out about the rumors or who the song is actually about. As much as fans may speculate, the true extent of their friendship remains unknown.