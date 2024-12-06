They may have had great bed chem, but apparently that wasn’t enough to make Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship last. After about a year of dating, the pop star and the actor reportedly ended things in early December. This didn’t come as a huge surprise to the fans who’d been closely following the couple, since there had been rumblings that things weren’t going well for a few months on gossip sites like DeuxMoi. But according to recent insiders, the rumors of infidelity are all wrong.

A Dec. 5 Us Weekly report quoted multiple anonymous sources who claimed the reason for the split simply came down to Carpenter and Keoghan’s busy schedules keeping them apart. “It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot,” one source said. “Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart, it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding... A bulk of the issue is she barely has time for herself let alone for a relationship.”

Another source confirmed that the breakup was a mutual decision, and they ended on good terms. “They are cordial and it was not contentious,” the source said. “Both agreed it wasn’t working. That was something they struggled with, being in different places all the time.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A third source emphasized that Keoghan was “very faithful and loyal” to Carpenter, adding that he has been prioritizing spending time with his two-year-old son Brando. “Barry’s very focused on his career and being a dad,” the source said. “While shooting Peaky Blinders, he was balancing being with his son during his downtime.”

The breakup information is directly opposed to the gossip that’s been taking over the internet, which claims Keoghan was unfaithful to Carpenter. The rumors were given extra fuel when influencer Breckie Hill began reposting TikToks claiming she was seeing Keoghan while the actor was still dating Carpenter.

But it sounds like the real reason for the split simply came down to both superstars getting too much work to prioritize a relationship at the moment.