There’s a new rumored romance in town. No, it’s not Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White — though, their unconfirmed chemistry is just as unexpected. It’s actually between Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who’ve been linked together since late last year. While they haven’t confirmed their dating status, their recent photos together have social media convinced they’re an item. Let’s discuss.

On Feb. 4, Carpenter and Keoghan appeared at W Magazine’s Grammys after party. This sighting was surprising, as the “Nonsense” singer reportedly walked the red carpet of the awards show by herself. The rumored duo took a few photos together, including one that sees them both covering their faces with a wide smile. W Magazine later posted one of the pictures on Instagram, and the comments noticed just how bashful the two were.

It wasn’t long until those photos appeared on X (formerly known as Twitter), and users were just as surprised to see them together. One fan even noted Keoghan had a lipstick stain on his cheek in other photos from that night. Oh?

This after party moment isn’t the first time Carpenter and Keoghan have been spotted together. Before this event, the duo had been on multiple date nights in California. The romance rumors originally began in September 2023, when Carpenter attended a special screening of Saltburn in New York City. It’s not clear if they met before or during the event, but it seems they officially crossed paths later that month.

On Sept. 28, both actors appeared at Givenchy’s spring/summer show during Paris Fashion Week. Similar to the Grammys after party, they were photographed separately before appearing near each other later in the evening.

Carpenter and Keoghan’s chemistry hit a new level in later months. In December, the Daily Mail reported the two had a “romantic dinner date” in Brentwood. Then, a month later, they reportedly enjoyed some interactive art at the Luna Luna museum in Los Angeles. One source told People that their outing “definitely seemed like a date,” adding they “shared a little kiss” during the night out.

Their timeline comes shortly after they were linked to other people. In early 2023, Carpenter was rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes; however, Mendes denied the hearsay in March of that year. As for Keoghan, he and ex-girlfriend, Alyson Kierans, ended their relationship in July 2023 after two years together. The former couple share 1-year-old son, Brando.